How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Canada Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
It’s Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis as the big Saturday night boxing action this weekend you can bet on the fight in Canada with our recommended sports betting site.

Logan Paul will be hoping to win his first boxing fight this Saturday on ‘The Prime Card’ at Misfits Boxing as he steps into the ring with bitter rival and MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who is boxing for the first time.

Even if betting has not been legalized in your state or area, you can still bet on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight with our trusted offshore sportsbook below.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Betting on boxing in Canada is a simple process which is explained in three simple steps below.

1.Sign Up To BetOnline

Click the link above and you will be taken to the BetOnline sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as name, date of birth and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your BetOnline Account

Log into your account and you can click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. Remember, to get the full $1000 in free bets you will need to deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus.

BetOnline takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bets For Boxing

Go to the BetOnline sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming fights listed.

Click on ‘Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the moneyline, method of win or round betting.

The bet will be added to your betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’ and you’re all set.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight with BetOnline

Moneyline Betting

Logan Paul is the favorite to win the fight at -450, with a $100 bet on him returning a $22.22 profit, or if you think there will be an upset a $100 win on Dillon Danis will profit $300.

  • Logan Paul -450
  • Dillon Danis +300

Method Of Victory

The method of victory market requires bettors to select how the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight will be won. The favorite is Logan Paul to win by KO, TKO or DQ at -175, with a $100 bet on this returning a $57.14 profit.

You can also place bets on Dillon Danis the same way, plus either fighter to win by decision or technical decision. You can see the best odds on the method of victory market listed here.

  • Logan Paul by KO, TKO or DQ -175
  • Logan Paul by Decision of Technical Decision +300
  • Dillon Danis by KO, TKO or DQ +900
  • Dillon Danis by Decision of Technical Decision +700
  • Draw or Technical draw +1200

Round Betting

You can also bet on which round the fight will be won in, with the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight over 6 rounds. Logan Paul to win in round 3 is the favorite at +500, so a $100 bet on this would return a $500 profit.

  • Logan Paul Round 1 +700
  • Logan Paul Round 2 +550
  • Logan Paul Round 3 +500
  • Logan Paul Round 4 +700
  • Logan Paul Round 5 +700
  • Logan Paul Round 6 +900
  • Dillon Danis Round 1 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 2 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 3 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 4 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 5 +4000
  • Dillon Danis Round 6 +5000

 

