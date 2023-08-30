It’s the rematch we’ve all been waiting for as Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr clash in a middleweight contest this weekend. Ahead of the all-British super-fight, you can cash in at some top US sports betting sites ahead of the Smith vs Eubank 2 boxing rematch showdown from Manchester, England.



Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2

It’s the rematch we’ve all been waiting for as Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith collide for the second time this weekend. That’s right, Smith vs Eubank 2 takes centre stage at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, September 2 in what is a truly magnificent rematch. Will we get ‘Repeat or Revenge’?

The first fight took place back on Saturday, January 21. Eubank was the pre-fight favorite with the best US sportsbooks, but was annihilated inside four rounds by Liam Smith, who sent the crowd into raptures with his stunning, upset knockout victory.

Now, fast forward seven months and the rematch is finally here. It is a fight that has well and truly captured the imagination of boxing fans from all around the world and is simply not to be missed.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then there is money to be made. Smith is a -125 favorite, with Eubank the +125 underdog. The sportsbooks are finding it tricky to split the pair, meaning you can capitalize betting on the outright market as well as method of victory markets.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with sports bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Each of Liam Smith’s last four fights he has won via knockout – can he make it five on the spin? If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Eubank to win via TKO in the seventh round. You’ll get exciting Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended US sports betting sites are a great place to start.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds

Liam Smith is the slight betting favorite to beat Chris Eubank Jr, although it may not be as clear cut as the bookies are thinking given Eubank’s impressive knockout ratio.

First time around back in January, Liam Smith of course won as the heavy underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks. A four round demolition of ‘Next Gen’ was all she wrote, with the rematch upon now some eight months later.

This fight has well and truly captured the imagination of the UK boxing public, as well as catching the eye of fans in the US.

The current Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds* are as follows:

Liam Smith -125

Chris Eubank Jr +125

(*correct at the time of writing but subject to change)