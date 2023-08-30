Betting

How To Bet On Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 In Mexico | Top 5 Mexico Sports Betting Offers

Liam Smith
Liam Smith

You can cash in at some top Mexico sports betting sites ahead of the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank rematch on Saturday night. This compelling middleweight rematch goes down at the Manchester Arena, England this weekend and is available to wager on as a boxing fan from all around the world – including Mexico.

If you want free bets and plenty of other benefits for your Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 betting, then you are definitely in the right place.

How To Bet On Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 In Mexico

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 wagers
Latest Mexico Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in Mexico now and has been for over a decade – this doesn’t matter with the featured sports betting sites below as you can bet with them no matter where you live.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius action this Saturday from anywhere in Mexico.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these MX offshore betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on this remarkable fight between Britain’s golden boy ‘AJ’ and ‘The Nordic Nightmare’.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended Mexico sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius in Mexico, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Gambling Options In Mexico With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

It’s the rematch we’ve all been waiting for as Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith collide for the second time this weekend. That’s right, Smith vs Eubank 2 takes centre stage at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, September 2 in what is a truly magnificent rematch. Will we get ‘Repeat or Revenge’?

The first fight took place back on Saturday, January 21. Eubank was the pre-fight favorite with the best US sportsbooks, but was annihilated inside four rounds by Liam Smith, who sent the crowd into raptures with his stunning, upset knockout victory.

Now, fast forward seven months and the rematch is finally here. It is a fight that has well and truly captured the imagination of boxing fans from all around the world and is simply not to be missed.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then there is money to be made. Smith is a -125 favorite, with Eubank the +125 underdog. The sportsbooks are finding it tricky to split the pair, meaning you can capitalize betting on the outright market as well as method of victory markets.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with sports bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Each of Liam Smith’s last four fights he has won via knockout – can he make it five on the spin? If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Eubank to win via TKO in the seventh round. You’ll get exciting Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended Mexico sports betting sites are a great place to start.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Odds

Liam Smith is the slight betting favorite to beat Chris Eubank Jr, although it may not be as clear cut as the bookies are thinking given Eubank’s impressive knockout ratio.

First time around back in January, Liam Smith of course won as the heavy underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks. A four round demolition of ‘Next Gen’ was all she wrote, with the rematch upon now some eight months later.

This fight has well and truly captured the imagination of the UK boxing public, as well as catching the eye of fans in the US and around the world.

The current Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds* are as follows:

  • Liam Smith -125
  • Chris Eubank Jr +125

(*correct at the time of writing but subject to change)

