Boxing News

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best USA Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
KSI vs Tommy Fury 1
KSI vs Tommy Fury 1

The boxing action tonight sees KSI vs Tommy Fury and you can bet on the big fight in the USA with our recommended sports betting site.

The exciting card is headlined by YouTuber KSI fighting pro boxer Tommy Fury in Manchester, England with the MFB Cruiserweight Title on the line in this eagerly awaited Misfits boxing fight.

Even if betting is not legal in your state yet, you can still bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with our trusted offshore sportsbook below.

Best USA Boxing Betting Site

Bovada is our recommended sportsbook for boxing betting. Click below to sign up and claim your $750 in free bets which can be used on the KSI vs Tommy Fury betting.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury

Betting on boxing in ANY US state is a simple process which is explained in three easy steps below.

1. Sign Up To Bovada

Click the link above and you will be taken to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as name, date of birth and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your account and you can click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. Remember, to get the full $750 in free bets you will need to deposit $1000.

Bovada takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your KSI vs Tommy Fury Bets For Boxing

Go to the Bovada sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming fights listed.

Click on ‘KSI vs Tommy Fury’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the moneyline, method of win or round betting.

The bet will be added to your betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with Bovada.

Moneyline Betting

Tommy Fury is the favorite to win the fight at -425, with a $100 bet on him returning a $23.53 profit, or if you fancy a small upset a $100 win on KSI will profit $285.

  • Tommy Fury -425
  • KSI +285

Method Of Victory

The method of victory market requires you to select how the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will be won. The favorite is Tommy Fury to win by KO, TKO or DQ at +110, with a $100 bet on this returning a $110.00 profit.

You can also bet on KSI the same way, plus either fighter to win by decision or technical decision. You can see the best odds on the method of victory market listed here.

  • Tommy Fury by KO, TKO or DQ +110
  • Tommy Fury by Decision of Technical Decision +165
  • KSI by KO, TKO or DQ +600
  • KSI by Decision of Technical Decision +850
  • Draw or Technical draw +1100

Round Betting

You can also bet on which round the fight will be won in, with the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight over 8 rounds. Tommy Fury to win in round 4 is the favorite at +850, so a $100 bet on this would return a $850 profit.

  • Tommy Fury Round 1 +1100
  • Tommy Fury Round 2 +1000
  • Tommy Fury Round 3 +900
  • Tommy Fury Round 4 +850
  • Tommy Fury Round 5 +900
  • Tommy Fury Round 6 +1000
  • Tommy Fury Round 7 +1600
  • Tommy Fury Round 8 +1800
  • KSI Round 1 +3300
  • KSI Round 2 +2800
  • KSI Round 3 +2500
  • KSI Round 4 +2500
  • KSI Round 5 +2800
  • KSI Round 6 +2800
  • KSI Round 7 +5000
  • KSI Round 8 +6600

 

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Misfits Boxing 1
Boxing News

LATEST How To Bet On Misfits Boxing In New York – Best NY Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Author image Kyle Curran  •  18min
KSI vs Tommy Fury
Boxing News
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best Canada Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  24min

Top boxing this Saturday with KSI vs Tommy Fury and you can bet on the huge fight in Canada with our recommended sports betting site. The Prime Card bill is…

Logan Paul Net Worth YouTube Earnings Boxing Record Age Height Girlfriend
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Canada Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  22min

It’s Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis as the big Saturday night boxing action this weekend you can bet on the fight in Canada with our recommended sports betting site. Logan…

Logan Paul Boxing 1
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Singapore Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  25min
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best USA Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  23min
KSI vs Tommy Fury
Boxing News
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best Malaysia Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  24min
KSI vs Tommy Fury 1
Boxing News
How To Bet On KSI Vs Tommy Fury – Best South Dakota Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  31min
Arrow to top