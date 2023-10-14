Boxing News

How To Bet On KSI Vs Tommy Fury – Best South Dakota Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
KSI vs Tommy Fury 1
KSI vs Tommy Fury 1

Boxing fans will be treated to one of the most anticipated events of the year this Saturday, with KSI vs Tommy Fury and you can bet on the huge fight in South Dakota with our recommended sports betting site.

The Prime Card bill is spearheaded by popular YouTuber turned boxer KSI taking on pro boxer Tommy Fury in Manchester, England with the MFB Cruiserweight Title up for grabs for this Misfits boxing event.

Even if betting has not been legalized in your state just yet, you can still bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with our trusted offshore sportsbook listed.

Best South Dakota Boxing Betting Site

BetOnline is our recommended sportsbook for betting on boxing. Click below to sign up and claim your $1000 in free bets which can be used on the KSI vs Tommy Fury betting.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury

Betting on boxing in South Dakota is a simple process which is explained in three simple steps below.

1. Sign Up To BetOnline

Click on the link above which will take you to the BetOnline sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal infomation like your name, date of birth and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your BetOnline Account

Log into your account and click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. To get the full $1000 in free bets you will need to deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus offer.

BetOnline takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your KSI vs Tommy Fury Bets For Boxing

Go to the BetOnline sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to all upcoming fights listed.

Click on ‘KSI vs Tommy Fury’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including the moneyline, method of win or round betting.

Your bet will be added to a betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight.

Moneyline Betting

Tommy Fury is the favorite to win Saturday’s fight at -425, with a $100 bet on him returning a $23.53 profit, or if you fancy a small upset a $100 win on KSI will profit $285.

  • Tommy Fury -425
  • KSI +285

Method Of Victory

The method of victory market means you have to select how the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will be won. The favorite is Tommy Fury to win by KO, TKO or DQ at +110, with a $100 bet on this returning a $110.00 profit.

You can also place bets on KSI the same way, plus either fighter to win by decision or technical decision. You can see the best odds on the method of victory market listed below.

  • Tommy Fury by KO, TKO or DQ +110
  • Tommy Fury by Decision of Technical Decision +165
  • KSI by KO, TKO or DQ +600
  • KSI by Decision of Technical Decision +850
  • Draw or Technical draw +1100

Round Betting

You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in, with the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight over 8 rounds. Tommy Fury to win in round 4 is the betting favorite at +850, so a $100 bet on this would win a $850 profit.

  • Tommy Fury Round 1 +1100
  • Tommy Fury Round 2 +1000
  • Tommy Fury Round 3 +900
  • Tommy Fury Round 4 +850
  • Tommy Fury Round 5 +900
  • Tommy Fury Round 6 +1000
  • Tommy Fury Round 7 +1600
  • Tommy Fury Round 8 +1800
  • KSI Round 1 +3300
  • KSI Round 2 +2800
  • KSI Round 3 +2500
  • KSI Round 4 +2500
  • KSI Round 5 +2800
  • KSI Round 6 +2800
  • KSI Round 7 +5000
  • KSI Round 8 +6600

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
KSI vs Tommy Fury - How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?
Boxing News

LATEST How To Bet On KSI Vs Tommy Fury – Best Minneapolis Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Author image Olly Taliku  •  3min
Amir Khan
Boxing News
Amir Khan Predicts Close Fight Between KSI & Tommy Fury But Has TNT Just Edging The Bout
Author image Olly Taliku  •  57min

KSI takes on Tommy Fury on Saturday night sat Manchester Arena in what could be one of the most highly anticipated boxing fights of the year and ahead of the…

Drake Paul
Boxing News
Drake Bets A Whopping $850,000 On Logan Paul To Defeat Dillon Danis Via Knockout
Author image Cai Parry  •  5h

Rap icon Drake has placed a bet worth a whopping $850,000 on Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis via knockout ahead of Saturday night’s Misfits Boxing event. After months of…

KSI vs Tommy Fury
Boxing News
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best Malaysia Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 1
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Malaysia Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Logan Paul Boxing 1
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Singapore Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Logan Paul Net Worth YouTube Earnings Boxing Record Age Height Girlfriend
Boxing News
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Best Canada Boxing Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 13 2023
Arrow to top