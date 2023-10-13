Editorial

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best Singapore Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
KSI vs Tommy Fury - How Much Will The KSI vs Tommy Fury Winner Make?

It’s KSI vs Tommy Fury this Saturday night and you can bet on the big boxing fight in Singapore with our recommended sports betting site.

The Prime Card bill is headlined by YouTuber turned boxer KSI, who is taking on pro boxer Tommy Fury in Manchester, England with the MFB Cruiserweight Title at stake in this much anticipated Misfits boxing fight.

Even if betting has not been legalized in your area yet, you can still bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with our trusted offshore sportsbook below.

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury

Betting on boxing in Singapore is a simple process which is explained in three easy steps below.

Sign Up To BK8

Click the link above and you will be taken to the BK8 sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as name, date of birth and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your BK8 Account

Log into your account and you can click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. Remember, to get the full $100 in free bets you will need to deposit $100 with their 100% deposit bonus.

BK8 takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your KSI vs Tommy Fury Bets For Boxing

Go to the BK8 sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming fights listed.

Click on ‘KSI vs Tommy Fury’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the moneyline, method of win or round betting.

The bet will be added to your betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with BK8.

Moneyline Betting

Tommy Fury is the favorite to win the fight at -425, with a $100 bet on him returning a $23.53 profit, or if you fancy a small upset a $100 win on KSI will profit $285.

  • Tommy Fury -425
  • KSI +285

Method Of Victory

The method of victory market means you have to select how the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will be won. The favorite is Tommy Fury to win by KO, TKO or DQ at +110, with a $100 bet on this winning a $110.00 profit.

You can also bet on KSI the same way, plus either fighter to win by decision or technical decision. You can see the best odds on the method of victory market listed below.

  • Tommy Fury by KO, TKO or DQ +110
  • Tommy Fury by Decision of Technical Decision +165
  • KSI by KO, TKO or DQ +600
  • KSI by Decision of Technical Decision +850
  • Draw or Technical draw +1100

Round Betting

You can also bet on which round the fight will end in, with the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight over 8 rounds. Tommy Fury to win in round 4 is the favorite at +850, so a $100 bet on this would win a $850 profit.

  • Tommy Fury Round 1 +1100
  • Tommy Fury Round 2 +1000
  • Tommy Fury Round 3 +900
  • Tommy Fury Round 4 +850
  • Tommy Fury Round 5 +900
  • Tommy Fury Round 6 +1000
  • Tommy Fury Round 7 +1600
  • Tommy Fury Round 8 +1800
  • KSI Round 1 +3300
  • KSI Round 2 +2800
  • KSI Round 3 +2500
  • KSI Round 4 +2500
  • KSI Round 5 +2800
  • KSI Round 6 +2800
  • KSI Round 7 +5000
  • KSI Round 8 +6600

Andy Newton

