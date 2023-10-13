How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best Malaysia Boxing Sports Betting Sites

The big boxing action this weekend sees KSI vs Tommy Fury and you can bet on the big boxing fight in Malaysia with our recommended sports betting site.
The Prime Card bill is co-headlined by popular YouTuber boxer KSI, who is stepping in the ring with pro boxer Tommy Fury in Manchester, England with the MFB Cruiserweight Title on the line in this Misfits boxing bout.
Even if betting has not been legalized in your area yet, you can still bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with our trusted offshore sportsbook below.
Best Malaysia Boxing Betting Site
BK8 is our recommended sportsbook for betting on boxing Click below to sign up and claim your $100 in free bets which can be used on the KSI vs Tommy Fury betting in Malaysia
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury
Betting on boxing in Malaysia is a simple process which is explained in three easy steps below.
Sign Up To BK8
Click the link above and you will be taken to the BK8 sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as name, date of birth and email address.
2. Deposit Into Your BK8 Account
Log into your new account and you can click the deposit button. Pick a deposit option and make your deposit. To get the full $100 in free bets you will need to deposit $100 with their 100% deposit bonus.
BK8 takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.
3. Place Your KSI vs Tommy Fury Bets For Boxing
Head to the BK8 sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming fights listed.
Click on ‘KSI vs Tommy Fury’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the moneyline, method of win or round betting.
The bet will be populated to your betslip where you can add your stake/risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your bet and stake, click ‘place bet’.
KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds
See below some of the ways to bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with BK8.
Moneyline Betting
Tommy Fury is the fight favorite to win at -425, with a $100 bet on him returning a $23.53 profit, or if you think there will be a small upset a $100 win on KSI will profit $285.
- Tommy Fury -425
- KSI +285
Method Of Victory
The method of victory market means you have to pick how the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will be won. The favorite is Tommy Fury to win by KO, TKO or DQ at +110, with a $100 bet on this winning a $110.00 profit.
You can also bet on KSI in the same way, plus either fighter to win by decision or technical decision. You can see the best odds on the method of victory market listed below.
- Tommy Fury by KO, TKO or DQ +110
- Tommy Fury by Decision of Technical Decision +165
- KSI by KO, TKO or DQ +600
- KSI by Decision of Technical Decision +850
- Draw or Technical draw +1100
Round Betting
You can also bet on which round the fight will finish in, with the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight over 8 rounds. Tommy Fury to win in round 4 is the favorite at +850, so a $100 bet on this would win a $850 profit.
- Tommy Fury Round 1 +1100
- Tommy Fury Round 2 +1000
- Tommy Fury Round 3 +900
- Tommy Fury Round 4 +850
- Tommy Fury Round 5 +900
- Tommy Fury Round 6 +1000
- Tommy Fury Round 7 +1600
- Tommy Fury Round 8 +1800
- KSI Round 1 +3300
- KSI Round 2 +2800
- KSI Round 3 +2500
- KSI Round 4 +2500
- KSI Round 5 +2800
- KSI Round 6 +2800
- KSI Round 7 +5000
- KSI Round 8 +6600
