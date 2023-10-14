How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury – Best Canada Boxing Sports Betting Sites

Top boxing this Saturday with KSI vs Tommy Fury and you can bet on the huge fight in Canada with our recommended sports betting site.
The Prime Card bill is spearheaded by popular YouTuber turned boxer KSI taking on pro boxer Tommy Fury in Manchester, England with the MFB Cruiserweight Title up for grabs for this Misfits boxing event.
Even if betting has not been legalized in your state just yet, you can still bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight with our trusted offshore sportsbook listed.
Best Canada Boxing Betting Site
BetOnline is our recommended sportsbook for betting on boxing. Click below to sign up and claim your $1000 in free bets which can be used on the KSI vs Tommy Fury betting.
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury
Betting on boxing in Canada is a simple process which is explained in three simple steps below.
1. Sign Up To BetOnline
Click on the link above which will take you to the BetOnline sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal infomation like your name, date of birth and email address.
2. Deposit Into Your BetOnline Account
Log into your account and click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. To get the full $1000 in free bets you will need to deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus offer.
BetOnline takes payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.
3. Place Your KSI vs Tommy Fury Bets For Boxing
Go to the BetOnline sportsbook and click on their ‘Boxing’ tab which will take you to all upcoming fights listed.
Click on ‘KSI vs Tommy Fury’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including the moneyline, method of win or round betting.
Your bet will be added to a betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’.
KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds
See below some of the ways to bet on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight.
Moneyline Betting
Tommy Fury is the favorite to win Saturday’s fight at -425, with a $100 bet on him returning a $23.53 profit, or if you fancy a small upset a $100 win on KSI will profit $285.
- Tommy Fury -425
- KSI +285
Method Of Victory
The method of victory market means you have to select how the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will be won. The favorite is Tommy Fury to win by KO, TKO or DQ at +110, with a $100 bet on this returning a $110.00 profit.
You can also place bets on KSI the same way, plus either fighter to win by decision or technical decision. You can see the best odds on the method of victory market listed below.
- Tommy Fury by KO, TKO or DQ +110
- Tommy Fury by Decision of Technical Decision +165
- KSI by KO, TKO or DQ +600
- KSI by Decision of Technical Decision +850
- Draw or Technical draw +1100
Round Betting
You can also place bets on which round the fight will be won in, with the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight over 8 rounds. Tommy Fury to win in round 4 is the betting favorite at +850, so a $100 bet on this would win a $850 profit.
- Tommy Fury Round 1 +1100
- Tommy Fury Round 2 +1000
- Tommy Fury Round 3 +900
- Tommy Fury Round 4 +850
- Tommy Fury Round 5 +900
- Tommy Fury Round 6 +1000
- Tommy Fury Round 7 +1600
- Tommy Fury Round 8 +1800
- KSI Round 1 +3300
- KSI Round 2 +2800
- KSI Round 3 +2500
- KSI Round 4 +2500
- KSI Round 5 +2800
- KSI Round 6 +2800
- KSI Round 7 +5000
- KSI Round 8 +6600
