Influencer boxing has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, and KSI will provide the next chapter when he returns to the ring this May to face Joe Fournier.

Influencer boxing can be divisive among true afficionados of the sport, but what it lacks in purity it definitely makes up for in narrative and showmanship.

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – or KSI as he prefers to be known – has been a leader in the rise of influencer boxing. Alongside other social media and YouTube sensations such as Jake Paul and Logan Paul, KSI is branching out into the sporting arena, although he is doing it under the banner of his own promotion company: Misfits Boxing.

He will put his MF Cruiserweight belt on the line against Joe Fournier this month, and you can get in on the action thanks to these Maine sports betting sites.

KSI has an undefeated record so far although Fournier represents a step up in class due to his own background in professional boxing. Although officially retired due to injury, the 40-year-old was undefeated in nine bouts before having to hang up his gloves to build a gym empire instead.

You are certainly not short on market choice when you bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier in Maine. The most basic of those markets is the outright winner, of course, although that is rarely where you will find the best value.

Prop bets offer much more variation and fun, and you can use those to wager on things such as method of victory, when the decision will be, how the fight ends and much more. You can also combine prop bets to eek out even more value.

You don’t even need to commit to a winner either. Just picking how you expect the bout to end is a popular market, which highlights the amount of choice on offer.

The KSI vs Joe Fournier Odds

Although this is technically just an exhibition, there is a huge amount of interest in the KSI vs Joe Fournier bout.

Much of that is down to pure intrigue. Fournier will undoubtedly be a step up for KSI as he has a background in professional boxing, and that is something the YouTuber has not yet encountered in his ring career.

However, exactly how much we can read into Fournier’s record is a matter of debate for the odds-makers. He has not fought professionally for seven years and the last time he was in the ring – an exhibition against David Haye – he didn’t really display any pedigree.

That said, he had an undefeated record as a professional and that always deserves respect, so KSI will probably have to up his level to beat him.

It has been plain sailing for KSI of late, winning three fights straight by KO and he has not been taken past the third round in any of them. That sees him installed as an understandable favorite, but you never know how the punches will land on the night.

KSI -600

Joe Fournier +400

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.