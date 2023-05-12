KSI vs Joe Fournier has been in the works for some time, and we will finally see the pair step into this ring on Saturday as the YouTube sensation defends his Misfits cruiserweight title at Wembley Arena. Ahead of this weekend, we are on hand to show fans of the social media stat how to bet on KSI to beat Joe Fournier and register his fourth professional win as a boxer.

How To Bet On KSI To Beat Joe Fournier

By following the instructions below, you can begin exploring the KSI vs Fournier boxing markets to find your winning bet.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the KSI vs Fournier markets

What KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Markets Are There?

BetOnline are home to every and all popular boxing markets – not only will you be able to wager on the eventual winner of Saturday’s main event, but you can also take your guess at their method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points.

The bout is widely expected to end before the final round, so betting on individual rounds may well prove to be better value than picking an outright winner, given KSI is the heavy favourite. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best boxing betting apps.

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will KSI Beat Joe Fourier?

Joe Fournier is over a decade older than his opponent this weekend, but with nine knockouts in his professional career, he certainly holds the lion’s share of experience in the ring.

However, KSI has shown his eagerness to actually make it as a pro boxer in recent fights, including a devastating first round KO in his most recent fight back in January.

According to sportsbooks, he is favoured to add a fourth professional win to his record, and cement his position heading into the tail end of 2023, where is is widely expected to face long-time enemy Jake Paul.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

