BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting Everygame – An enticing $750 welcome offer from a very well-established and trusted sportsbook BetNow – $300 Welcome offer on the table for new players ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses Bovada – Established Oklahoma sports betting site, particularly with horse racing bettors

Sports betting isn’t legal yet in Oklahoma, but that will not prevent anyone from betting on the Kentucky Derby with our recommended sportsbooks.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Oklahoma sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended Oklahoma sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

Kentucky Derby Gambling Options in Oklahoma with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

It will come as little surprise to anyone to learn that the Kentucky Derby is the most-watched horse racing event in the world – as well as the most highly-anticipated.

The race has many nicknames, including ‘the fastest two minutes in sports,’ which really speaks of the traditions and rich history attached to it.

Indeed, hundreds of thousands of spectators flock to Churchill Downs every year to immerse themselves in the Kentucky Derby, which sees the best Grade 1 three-year thoroughbreds race over a one-and-a-quarter mile (2km) dirt-track course.

That age restriction means that horses only get one chance to contest in the Kentucky Derby and, with a starting list of just 20, it is easy to see why it is the playground of the elite.

The purse is an eyewatering $3million and has grown steadily since the inaugural race in 1875, and that ensures it attracts only the very best runners, riders and trainers from the US horse racing scene.

For the winner awaits a blanket of roses, which also sees the Kentucky Derby referred to as the ‘Run for the Roses.’

The Kentucky Derby also signals the start of the coveted American Triple Crown – the very height of prestige in US horse racing. With the Preakness Stakes and Belmont stakes to follow, horse racing fans and Oklahoma sports bettors always know they are in for a treat at this time of the year.

Horse racing in general is a cornerstone of sports betting, and those looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma will find all the classic markets. Customarily, they are the win, the place, and the show.

The win, obviously, is simply to select who you believe will come first in the race. If you want to hedge your bets a little, the place may be better for you. It will come at a cost in terms of your odds, but you will be paid if your horse finishes first or second. You can take that a step even further with the show, which encompasses the first three places.

If you want to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma but go a little deeper than the win, place or show, our recommended sportsbooks will ensure you are not short on choice.

One popular market is an exacta bet, but to win on that you will need to correctly predict which horses will finish first and second and the correct order. Meanwhile, a trifecta, superfecta of super-high-five will expand that to the top three, four and five places.

Whatever Kentucky Derby market you chose, our recommended Oklahoma sports betting sites will have you very well covered.

Kentucky Derby Outright Odds

Former Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby winner Forte comes into the Kentucky Derby on the back of five straight wins, so it will surprise no one to see him installed as the favorite.

As we have seen on countless occasions in the past, though, that can often mean very little. Just last year the Kentucky Derby produced one of the great underdog stories in US horse racing history as Rich Strike – a late-entry long-shot – powered home to take the spoils.

For those wanting to back against Forte, Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice offers an interesting alternative. Those planning on placing a bet on the Kentucky Derby in Oklahoma may also want to take a look at the undefeated Kingsbarns, although he will be without his usual jockey for this one.

If you like a longer shot, Two Phil’s looks like offering real value and is liked by many respected tipsters.

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Post Positions: You can see the full 20 Kentucky Derby runners and their post positions here.

