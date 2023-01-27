NFL

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Wyoming – Top WY NFL Sportsbooks

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 2
New bettors who sign up to BetOnline in Wyoming can claim a free bet worth up to $1000. You can then avail of the various NFL markets ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs (15-3) vs Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) in the AFC Championship this Sunday with your BetOnline free bet bonus.

The team at BetOnline are offering a mouth-watering 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account with them ahead of the action this weekend. For example, if you deposit $250 you get $125 free. If you deposit $600 you get $300 free. Deposit $2000 and you get the maximum of $1000 in free bets.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Wyoming With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it super simple to wager on the AFC Championship game on Sunday between the Bengals and Chiefs. BetOnline are the best Wyoming sports betting site on the market, so be sure to place your NFL bets this Sunday with them. Here is how to place your AFC Championship bets:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your AFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals In Wyoming?

Here are some of the best reasons why Wyoming bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone aged 18+ can wager in any US state
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Wyoming Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Sites For 2023 AFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Here are some of our best bets at BetOnline for the AFC Championship:

Cincinnati won the 2022 AFC Championship game vs Kansas City

Bet: Cincinnati ML @ -105

QB Joe Burrow has 2+ TDs in each playoff game

Bet: Burrow 2 passing TDs @ +175

Ja’Marr Chase has 145 receiving yards in playoff games

Bet: Ja’Marr Chase Receiving Yards Over 83.5 yards @ -100

Joe Mixon had 105 rushing yards vs Buffalo

Bet: Joe Mixon Over 59.5 Rushing Yards @ -110

AFC Championship Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

Moneyline:

KC Chiefs: -115 | Cincinnati Bengals: -105

Point Spread:

Chiefs (-1) -105| Bengals (+1) -115

Total Points:

Over 47.5 -110 | Under 47/5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
