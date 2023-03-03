Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down in the main event at UFC 285 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Heavyweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Jon Jones to beat Ciryl Gane, with the America favored in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Jon Jones To Beat Ciryl Gane

Betting on ‘Bones’ to defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Jones vs Gane markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 285:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Jon Jones Beat Ciryl Gane?

Given the fact he is arguably one of the best mixed martial arts fighters to ever grace the planet, the best US sportsbooks have Jon Jones as the betting favorite this weekend at UFC 285 in the main event.

‘Bones’ is of course up against it as he faces one of the new breed of heavyweight sin Ciryl Gane. This fight is one of the biggest and best of the year as both fighters aim to win the UFC Heavyweight Title.

The current odds on BetOnline have the Albuquerque, New Mexico down as the favorite at odds of -160, while Ciryl Gane is the slight underdog at +140 with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

