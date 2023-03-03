UFC

How To Bet On Jon Jones To Beat Ciryl Gane At UFC 285 For The UFC Heavyweight Title

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Jon Jones UFC 285
Jon Jones UFC 285

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down in the main event at UFC 285 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Heavyweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Jon Jones to beat Ciryl Gane, with the America favored in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Jon Jones To Beat Ciryl Gane

Betting on ‘Bones’ to defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

ALSO SEE: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Predictions: UFC Betting Tips, Preview, Fight Time, Venue, Odds & Free Bet

What Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Jones vs Gane markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 285:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Purse: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?

Will Jon Jones Beat Ciryl Gane?

Given the fact he is arguably one of the best mixed martial arts fighters to ever grace the planet, the best US sportsbooks have Jon Jones as the betting favorite this weekend at UFC 285 in the main event.

‘Bones’ is of course up against it as he faces one of the new breed of heavyweight sin Ciryl Gane. This fight is one of the biggest and best of the year as both fighters aim to win the UFC Heavyweight Title.

The current odds on BetOnline have the Albuquerque, New Mexico down as the favorite at odds of -160, while Ciryl Gane is the slight underdog at +140 with the best offshore betting sites to win.

RELATED: When Is UFC 285? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: March 4, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

