Ahead of Saturday’s undisputed super-middleweight contest, here at SportsLens we will run you through how to bet on John Ryder to defeat Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, with Ryder the heavy underdog with the price-setters. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline.

How To Bet On John Ryder To Beat Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Betting on ‘The Gorilla’ to defeat the great ‘Canelo’ this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Canelo vs Ryder markets

What Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between John Ryder and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Canelo vs Ryder markets at BetOnline for their fight from Guadalajara, Mexico this weekend:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will John Ryder Beat Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez?

Given the fact he is a four-weight world champion and one of the best fighters in the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the Estadio Akron, Jalisco, Mexico.

This of course means that John Ryder is firmly up against it as he aims to capture world title glory for the very first time. All four super-middleweight world titles are on the line here, with Ryder having the chance to become the undisputed champion of the world if he is to pull off the upset.

The 34-year-old Brit will have to hope that ‘Canelo’ has an off night as well as bring his A-game himself. However, it isn’t totally beyond the realms of possibility that Ryder does the unthinkable and defeats the great ‘Canelo’ in front of his hometown crowd.

The current odds at BetOnline have Ryder down as the massive underdog at odds of +750, whilst ‘Canelo’ is the comprehensive betting favorite at odds of -1600 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Mexico on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Other Content You May Like