The stage is set for Joe Fournier vs KSI this weekend in London, as the social media-turned-fighting star continues to burrow his way into professional boxing with the latest instalment of his self-curated Misfits series. With the YouTube sensation the heavy favourite, the value certainly lies with his opponent, so we are on hand to show you how to bet on Joe Fournier to beat KSI on Saturday.
How To Bet On Joe Fournier To Beat KSI
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit $2000
- Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the KSI vs Fournier markets
What KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Markets Are There?
BetOnline are home to every and all popular boxing markets – not only will you be able to wager on the eventual winner of Saturday’s main event, but you can also take your guess at their method of victory – both fighters have only ever claimed victory by way of knockout.
Joe Fournier is the current underdog according to sportsbooks, meaning it may be beneficial to explore alternative markets such as round-by-round betting, or perhaps how many rounds there will be. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best boxing betting apps.
- Fight outright
- Method of victory
- Total rounds
- To go the distance
- Round betting
- Knockdowns
- Draw no bet
- Finish/decision only
Will Joe Fourier Beat KSI?
At 40-year-old, Fournier steps into the ring with over a decade more experience than KSI, who remains in relative infancy in terms of his boxing career.
Although his last contest ended in defeat against former world champion David Haye, the former professional-turned-entrepreneur has registered nine wins out of a possible 10, all by way of knockout.
He will need to contain the speed and power that KSI appears to possess, but he can frustrate the typically gung-ho social media star by pushing the fight all the way to the sixth round.
He enters as the +375 underdog, but this may well turn out to be KSI’s sternest test yet.
KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier
- 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST
- 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV
- 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK
- 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275
