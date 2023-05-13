The stage is set for Joe Fournier vs KSI this weekend in London, as the social media-turned-fighting star continues to burrow his way into professional boxing with the latest instalment of his self-curated Misfits series. With the YouTube sensation the heavy favourite, the value certainly lies with his opponent, so we are on hand to show you how to bet on Joe Fournier to beat KSI on Saturday.

How To Bet On Joe Fournier To Beat KSI

What KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Markets Are There?

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Joe Fourier Beat KSI?

At 40-year-old, Fournier steps into the ring with over a decade more experience than KSI, who remains in relative infancy in terms of his boxing career.

Although his last contest ended in defeat against former world champion David Haye, the former professional-turned-entrepreneur has registered nine wins out of a possible 10, all by way of knockout.

He will need to contain the speed and power that KSI appears to possess, but he can frustrate the typically gung-ho social media star by pushing the fight all the way to the sixth round.

He enters as the +375 underdog, but this may well turn out to be KSI’s sternest test yet.

KSI Vs Joe Fournier – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Joe Fournier

KSI vs Joe Fournier 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 13, 2023

Saturday May 13, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5PM EST

Approx. 5PM EST 🏆 Title: Misfits Cruiserweight Title

Misfits Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK

OVO Wembley Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -375| Fournier +275

