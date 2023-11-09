Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira goes down in the main event at UFC 295 this weekend at Madison Square Garden, New York. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Light-Heavyweight Title bout, we will run you through how to bet on Jiri Prochazka to beat Alex Pereira, with the Czech Republic MMA phenom the slight underdog in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Jiri Prochazka To Beat Alex Pereira

Betting on Jiri Prochazka to defeat the former middleweight king at UFC 295 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Denisa’ is nothing short of a treat for UFC fans this weekend, and there is plenty to savour for bettors too.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last.

See below for a full list of Prochazka vs Pereira markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 295:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Jiri Prochazka Beat Alex Pereira?

Despite being the former UFC light-heavyweight champion and having won all three of his UFC bouts, Jiri Prochazka is the betting underdog in the main event at UFC 295 this weekend.

The Czech Republic MMA sensation is of course up against it as he faces the former UFC 185-pound king Alex Pereira in his comeback from injury. This fight is one of the biggest of the year over in New York City at the famous Madison Square Garden, with Prochazka looking to become a two-time UFC champion.

The current odds have Jiri Prochazka as the betting underdog at odds of +105, whilst Alex Pereira is the favorite at odds of -125.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125