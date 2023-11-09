Betting

How To Bet On Jiri Prochazka To Beat Alex Pereira At UFC 295 & Become A Two-Time UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jiri Prochazka UFC
Jiri Prochazka UFC

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira goes down in the main event at UFC 295 this weekend at Madison Square Garden, New York. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Light-Heavyweight Title bout, we will run you through how to bet on Jiri Prochazka to beat Alex Pereira, with the Czech Republic MMA phenom the slight underdog in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Jiri Prochazka To Beat Alex Pereira

Betting on Jiri Prochazka to defeat the former middleweight king at UFC 295 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  Deposit $2000
  Receive $1000 in UFC 295 Free Bets and search the vast Prochazka vs Pereira markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 295 Free Bet

What Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Denisa’ is nothing short of a treat for UFC fans this weekend, and there is plenty to savour for bettors too.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Prochazka vs Pereira markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 295:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

Will Jiri Prochazka Beat Alex Pereira?

Despite being the former UFC light-heavyweight champion and having won all three of his UFC bouts, the best US sportsbooks have Jiri Prochazka as the betting underdog in the main event at UFC 295 this weekend.

The Czech Republic MMA sensation is of course up against it as he faces the former UFC 185-pound king Alex Pereira in his comeback from injury. This fight is one of the biggest of the year over in New York City at the famous Madison Square Garden, with Prochazka looking to become a two-time UFC champion.

The current odds with BetOnline have Jiri Prochazka as the betting underdog at odds of +105, whilst Alex Pereira is the favorite at odds of -125 with the best offshore betting sites.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 11, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125
