US boxing fans can bet on the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight boxing fight from London, England, we will run you through how to bet on Jermaine Franklin to beat Anthony Joshua, with ‘989 Assassin’ the huge underdog with the best sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Jermaine Franklin To Beat Anthony Joshua

Betting on Jermaine Franklin to defeat Anthony Joshua this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Joshua vs Franklin markets

What Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, knockdown markets, round betting or perhaps how the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Joshua vs Franklin markets at BetOnline for their heavyweight collision on April 1:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Jermaine Franklin Beat Anthony Joshua?

Given the fact Franklin is up against the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Jermaine Franklin as the huge betting underdog this weekend at in the main event at the O2 Arena.

‘989 Assassin’ is of course up against it as he faces one of the best heavyweights in the division in Anthony Joshua. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for Saturday’s huge heavyweight collision.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 29-year-old American down as the heavy favorite at odds of -1000, whilst ‘989 Assassin’ is the big underdog at +750 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

