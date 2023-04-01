Boxing

How To Bet On Jermaine Franklin To Beat Anthony Joshua This Weekend With BetOnline

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
4 min read
Jermaine Franklin Boxing 1 1
Jermaine Franklin Boxing 1 1

US boxing fans can bet on the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight boxing fight from London, England, we will run you through how to bet on Jermaine Franklin to beat Anthony Joshua, with ‘989 Assassin’ the huge underdog with the best sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Jermaine Franklin To Beat Anthony Joshua

Betting on Jermaine Franklin to defeat Anthony Joshua this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Joshua vs Franklin markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Joshua vs Franklin Free Bet

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet

What Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, knockdown markets, round betting or perhaps how the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Joshua vs Franklin markets at BetOnline for their heavyweight collision on April 1:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

ALSO SEE: Anthony Joshua Net Worth To Hit $150 Million And Surpass Lennox Lewis In Wealthiest Boxers List

Will Jermaine Franklin Beat Anthony Joshua?

Given the fact Franklin is up against the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Jermaine Franklin as the huge betting underdog this weekend at in the main event at the O2 Arena.

‘989 Assassin’ is of course up against it as he faces one of the best heavyweights in the division in Anthony Joshua. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for Saturday’s huge heavyweight collision.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 29-year-old American down as the heavy favorite at odds of -1000, whilst ‘989 Assassin’ is the big underdog at +750 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Net Worth ComparisonWhen Is The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Author Image

