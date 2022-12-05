How To Bet On Japan vs Croatia: Japanese Betting Sites, Odds and Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Find out how to bet on Japan vs Croatia today using our leading Japanese betting sites. You can also see the latest Japan vs Croatia betting odds on the big World Cup ‘Last 16’ game, plus our match stats and betting predictions.

15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses

How To Bet On Japan vs Croatia With Japanese Betting Sites



See below how to bet on Japan vs Croatia, who are playing today in a crucial World Cup ‘last 16’ match, by using Japanese betting site Lucky Block. Just join up in less than a minute by clicking the link below, while there’s also no annoying KYC checks, plus you also get 15% back on any losses over the first 7 days!

See our simple 1-2-3 steps to sign-up.

Sign up HERE with Lucky Block Make an initial deposit (crypto currency accecpted too) Start betting on the World Cup 2022, including Japan vs Croatia

Top 5 Japanese Betting Sites For World Cup 2022

READ ON: To See Our Japan vs Croatia Tip and Match Stats



15% Cashback On Any Net Losses From First 7 Days



New Lucky Block customers can also take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer that gives a 15% cashback on any net losses over the first 7 days.

So, on the 8th day of betting, all you need to do is get in touch the Lucky Block customer service team and they will arrange your cashback (15%), should your net betting be in the negative.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback No net losses after day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Japan vs Croatia Tip, Match Stats & Head-to-Head Record



See below the match stats for today’s World Cup fixture between Japan vs Croatia and also the latest betting odds for the game.

You can use our stats to find new betting angles and see our Japan vs Croatia prediction on the game to place a bet with Lucky Block.

Japan vs Croatia Match Betting



Monday, December 5th 2022 Odds Sportsbook Japan 3.85 Draw 3.35 Croatia

2.08

Japan surprised many to make it to the ‘last 16’ of the 2022 World Cup, but they’ve also impressed in beating football heavyweights Germany and Spain (both 2-1) to progress out of the group stages and their prize is a clash with Croatia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Japan and Croatia have met just three times in the past and it could not be more even – with a win each and a draw.

They last played though back in 2006, which was also at the World Cup, and that ended in a 0-0 draw in the group stages.

Tight Match Betting Market

The 90 minutes match betting favours Croatia @ 2.08 with Lucky Block, with the Draw 3.35 and Japan @ 3.85, while it’s 2.50 for Japan to just win the game, or 1.54 Croatia if you think the fixture might need extra-time or penalties.

Croatia Unbeaten In Last 9 Matches

Japan faces a Croatia side that are 9 games unbeaten and have lost only one of their last 19. Croatia have also only conceded three goals in their last 8 matches, so it’s fair to say they don’t let many goals in. In fact, two of their last three games ended 0-0 too!

If you think Croatia won’t let in a goal here, then you can back Japan to not score at 2.40 with Lucky Block.

Who Are The Top Scorers In The Sides?

Looking at the scoring markets, then Japan’s Takumi Minamino, who plays for Monaco, is their top scorer in the squad with 17 International goals. He’s on offer at 5.50 with Lucky Block to score.

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic is their main man in front of goal, with 32 International goals from 118 caps – the Tottenham man is 4.00 to score 1+ goal in the game, or 25.00 to get 2+ goals with Lucky Block.

Croatia Don’t Let Many Goals In

However, our Japan vs Croatia prediction on the game based on our stats is for both teams NOT to score. This is on offer @ 1.76 with Lucky Block and is a bet that’s paid out in 63% of Croatia’s last 8 matches, plus also in 67% of Japan’s last 12 fixtures.

With Croatia also having drawn their last two games 0-0 and only letting in 3 goals from their last 8 matches, then we can expect the Europeans to make it hard for Japan to score.

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS ‘NOT’ TO SCORE @ 1.76 with Lucky Block

Japan vs Croatia Head-to-Head Stats



FIFA World Ranking, Croatia 12, Japan 24

Met 3 times before, Japan 1, Draws 1, Croatia 1

Last played (2006 World Cup) Japan 0-0 Croatia

Japan have not scored in their last 2 games vs Croatia

Japan Match Stats

Both teams DIDN’T score in 8 of Japan’s last 12 games

8 of Japan’s last 12 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Top Scorer: Minamino (17 goals, 46 caps)

Croatia Match Stats

Croatia are 9 games unbeaten

Croatia have lost just 1 of their last 19 games

6 of Croatia’s last 9 games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Croatia have drawn 2 of their last 3 games 0-0

Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of Croatia’s last 8 games

Croatia have scored in 15 of their last 18 games

Croatia have won 3 of their last 8 games 1-0

Croatia have conceded just 3 goals in their last 8 games

Top Scorer: Ivan Perisic (32 goals, 118 caps)

Lucky Block Sportsbook Review:



The launch of Lucky Block’s casino and sportsbook has been widely anticipated by keen bettors and also crypto holders if that’s your preferred choice of currency to bet with

Their multi-faceted offerings from a gaming and gambling perspective means there are plenty of ways to place bets and deposit, while with an extensive sportsbook, that is home to 35+ categories then all the major sports – like soccer, football and basketball to F1, cricket and 15 eSports – are covered.

