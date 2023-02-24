Boxing

How to Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Guide

Author image
Andy Newton
6 min read
Twitter
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing

Learn how to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in any US State by comparing the best online sports betting sites.

Best Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Sports Betting Sites in US

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Excellent mobile betting for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for mobile sports betting
  • Lucky Block – Best No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive bets available on mobile
  • Bovada – Easy-to-use mobile platform for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury In US

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Start to bet on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

US Sports Betting Latest Update

Sports betting is now legal in some states like Florida but not allowed in others. The good news is that it doesn’t matter as there are multiple options for bettors. Most of the regulated brands will require intrusive KYC checks and will have strict limits on bets, while many props bets will not be allowed either, which is why we are recommending the options on this page for best lines and to use the best boxing betting apps in US.

How To Get a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Free Bet In ANY US State

Claiming the boxing betting offers to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury the US is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer on mobile
  3. Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their mobile sportsbook

1. BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the leading the way for bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury with a stack of free bets on mobile. New users can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000. You can claim this mobile betting offer in ANY US State today by clicking the link below.

Claim the BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

2. GTBets Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting App Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

US boxing bettors can sign up to GTBets and get $750 in free bets which can be claimed and used on mobile. Deposit $500 upon sign up and you will be rewarded with $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 again on your next deposit and you will get a further $250 in free bets to top up your Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bet fund.

Claim the GTBets Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

3. Lucky Block Best No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits

For the boxing fans that want to bet on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury with cryptocurrency, Lucky Block is a great place to get started.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for both the the huge Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight this weekend. Bettors can profit from a wide variety of betting options for the big fight including method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting.

Claim the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

4. BetUS Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on mobile and claim the most boxing betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

5. MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie have a great mobile user experience and a welcome offer to match. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by clicking the link below. Then use your free betting offer to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ANY US State.

Claim the MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

6. Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada is a leading solution for those looking to bet on mobile and use crypto to deposit.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight. Best of all you can bet with Bovada in ANY US State.

Claim the Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Info

  • 📅 Date: February 26, 2023
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Odds: Jake Paul -160 | Tommy Fury +140

=====================================================================

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2023 Odds

Sunday’s much-hyped fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia is almost upon us and with the added war of words pre-fight subplots over social media, there is a lot for boxing betting fans to get excited about

Not only will users be able to place bets on the winner of the fight, but popular markets among boxing enthusiasts on BetOnline include method of victory, knockdown betting, round betting and much more.

Fight Odds with BetOnline

  • Jake Paul -160
  • Tommy Fury +140
$1,000 Paul vs Fury Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Boxing Betting Guides You May Like:

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing

LATEST How to Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Guide

Author image Andy Newton  •  12min
jake paul vs tommy fury
Boxing
Tommy Fury Say Nothing Can Keep Him From Knocking Jake Paul Out Next Sunday In Saudi Arabia
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 17 2023

Tommy Fury has promised to knock Jake Paul out in their fight next weekend. The Englishman oozes confidence ahead of his huge fight with ‘The Problem Child’ and says ‘Jake…

Charlie Sloth Jake Paul
Boxing
Jake Paul Given $250,000 By Charlie Sloth For Getting Au Vodka Tattoo Ahead Of Tommy Fury Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 17 2023

Jake Paul has added some new ink to his body ahead of the biggest fight of his career next weekend against Tommy Fury. ‘The Problem Child’ accepted a challenge from…

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds Boxing
Boxing
Shock As Early Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds Have YouTuber As Heavy Favorite
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 14 2023
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Boxing
Boxing
Tyson Fury To Fight Oleksandr Usyk On April 29th In Undisputed Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 3 2023
Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers Boxing
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather’s Next Exhibition Deemed ‘Ridiculous’ PPV Price
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 3 2023
Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder
Boxing
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Rumoured To Fight John Ryder In UK Next
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 2 2023
Arrow to top