How to Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Guide

Learn how to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in any US State by comparing the best online sports betting sites.

Best US Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Fury

How To Bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury In US

US Sports Betting Latest Update

Sports betting is now legal in some states like Florida but not allowed in others. The good news is that it doesn’t matter as there are multiple options for bettors. Most of the regulated brands will require intrusive KYC checks and will have strict limits on bets, while many props bets will not be allowed either, which is why we are recommending the options on this page for best lines and to use the best boxing betting apps in US.

How To Get a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Free Bet In ANY US State

Claiming the boxing betting offers to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury the US is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

1. BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the leading the way for bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury with a stack of free bets on mobile. New users can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000. You can claim this mobile betting offer in ANY US State today by clicking the link below.

Claim the BetOnline Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

2. GTBets Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting App Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

US boxing bettors can sign up to GTBets and get $750 in free bets which can be claimed and used on mobile. Deposit $500 upon sign up and you will be rewarded with $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 again on your next deposit and you will get a further $250 in free bets to top up your Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury free bet fund.

Claim the GTBets Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

3. Lucky Block Best No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits

For the boxing fans that want to bet on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury with cryptocurrency, Lucky Block is a great place to get started.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for the huge Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight this weekend. Bettors can profit from a wide variety of betting options for the big fight including method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight distance betting.

Claim the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

4. BetUS Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on mobile and claim the most boxing betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

5. MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie have a great mobile user experience and a welcome offer to match. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by clicking the link below. Then use your free betting offer to bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in ANY US State.

Claim the MyBookie Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

6. Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury US Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada is a leading solution for those looking to bet on mobile and use crypto to deposit.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight. Best of all you can bet with Bovada in ANY US State.

Claim the Bovada Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury betting offer

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Info

  • 📅 Date: February 26, 2023
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Odds: Jake Paul -160 | Tommy Fury +140

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds

Take a look at the best odds for the main betting markets for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Moneyline Odds

  • Jake Paul -150
  • Tommy Fury +130

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Total Rounds Odds

  • Over 6.5 Rounds -150
  • Under 6.5 Rounds +130

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Method Of Victory Odds

  • Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +270
  • Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ +190
  • Tommy Fury by Decision or Technical Decision +500
  • Tommy Fury by KO, TKO or DQ +255
  • Draw or Technical Draw +1000

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Knockdown Odds

  • Tommy Fury Gets Knocked Down +100
  • Tommy Fury Does Not Get Knocked Down -130
  • Jake Paul Gets Knocked Down +100
  • Jake Paul Does Not Get Knocked Down -130

Boxing Betting Guides You May Like:

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
