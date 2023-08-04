Betting

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In USA | US Sports Betting Offers

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
9 min read
Jake Paul Weigh-Ins Boxing
Jake Paul Weigh-Ins Boxing

You can bet on the highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight in USA by opening accounts with the best sports betting sites featured on this page. These US online sports betting sites will let you bet on this huge boxing clash between ‘The Problem Child’ and the UFC veteran, as well as offering $1,000’s of free bets to claim.

Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In USA With The Best US Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – US sports betting site for boxing & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and boxing odds for Paul vs Diaz fight
  • BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Paul vs Diaz
  • MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and boxing odds ahead of the Paul vs Diaz bout
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

US Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is still being debated over in some states across America – this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area restricted from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 185-pound super-fight in USA or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this catchweight clash between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz bout in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US boxing betting sites.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In ANY US State

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Paul vs Diaz boxing bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting In ANY US State With Our Featured Sports Betting Sites

The much-anticipated Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz bout promises to be a night of drama in the ring. Taking place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will see two of the biggest names in fight sports face each other in the boxing ring.

With so much action on the night, you can be sure there’s lots of sports betting action to get involved in too. If you want to keep it simple, moneyline betting is always a good option. This is betting on who you think will win each fight.

You can also make this a little more interesting by betting on the over/under market, which is where you’ll bet on whether a match will finish before or after the bookie’s predicted round. Just bear in mind with boxing this is slightly different as if you bet over 5.5 rounds it doesn’t have to go over 6 rounds, it just must go over the halfway point of the fifth round.

Prop bets are where the best odds come into play, but to get the better odds you have to be more specific with your predictions. Examples of these include choosing the exact round the fight will end in, whether it will go the distance or even the method of victory.

You can also combine these bets to get even better odds such as Jake Paul to win in round 7 by KO/TKO. Obviously, these are harder to predict but you are rewarded with excellent odds if you win.

Whichever bets you choose to place on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz super-fight, make sure you give yourself the best chance of winning by making your deposits go further at our chosen US sportsbooks.

How To Get A Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bet In US

If you want to get in on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended boxing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for boxing betting

1. BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz US Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of boxing markets that include Saturday’s Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz mega-fight – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could in turn use to bet on the Paul vs Diaz super-fight from ANY US State.

Claim the BetOnline Paul vs Diaz betting offer

2. BetUS Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz US Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for the catchweight clash fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz this weekend. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Paul vs Diaz boxing bets for the big Saturday fight, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

Claim the BetUS Paul vs Diaz betting offer

3. BetNow Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz US Sportsbook Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including boxing so betting on Saturday’s 185-pound super-fight between ‘The Problem Child’ and Nate Diaz is really simple.

For boxing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

Claim the BetNow Paul vs Diaz betting offer

4. MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz US Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing betting offer off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the boxing.

Claim the MyBookie Paul vs Diaz betting offer

5. Everygame Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz US Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a huge favorite with sports bettors and boxing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, leading customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame Paul vs Diaz betting offer

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Outright Betting Odds

A quite remarkable main event this weekend at the American Airlines Center as Jake Paul makes his highly anticipated return to the ring for the first time since his defeat to Tommy Fury in February. Paul vs Diaz is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans ahead of their 185-pound dust-up this Saturday night.

Use the best sportsbooks in the US to place your bets on the Paul vs Diaz fight on Saturday, August 5. Already claimed the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Paul vs Diaz boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Jake Paul to Win: -360
  • Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -125
  • Jake Paul to Win by Decision: +300
  • Nate Diaz to Win: +265
  • Nate Diaz to Win by KO/TKO: +550
  • Nate Diaz to Win by Decision: +750
  • Draw: +1200

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz kyle shanahan 091822 getty ftr
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: 49ers Will Look To Dominate NFC West In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
rsz lawrence trevor alamy 3 scaled 1
Betting
NFL Odds: Jaguars Are The Heavy Favorites To Win AFC South
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

The AFC South was one of the worst divisions in the NFL last season, and it looks to be heading in that direction again this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars were…

Jake Paul Boxing vs Tommy Fury
Betting
Bovada Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Get $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023

With the Bovada Paul vs Diaz betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz…

Jake Paul Boxing 2
Betting
MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Betting
BetUS Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1
Betting
BetNow Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Boxing Jake Paul
Betting
Everygame Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 2 2023
Arrow to top