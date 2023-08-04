Betting

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Offers

Paul Kelly
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

If you want to bet on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz super-fight this weekend, then look no further. We have the lowdown on all the best sports betting action in Canada ahead of the Paul vs Diaz bout this Saturday night.

We’ve found the finest Canada sports betting sites offering hundreds of dollars in free bets for the big fight as well as the widest markets and best odds for the bout. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Diaz Betting

  1. BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the huge Paul vs Diaz card
  2. Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook
  3. Stake –  200% Welcome deposit bonus up to $1000 to claim with instant pay-outs for Paul vs Diaz
  4. Powbet – Get a $150 match up to 100% with this growing worldwide brand
  5. MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses ahead of Paul vs Diaz
  6. LuckyBlock – Get up to $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada – this doesn’t matter with the featured sports betting sites below as you can bet with them no matter where you live.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best Canada sports betting sites on this page will inform you how to bet on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz super-fight this weekend in Canada from ANY state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in Canada. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this incredible Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Paul vs Diaz bout in any area of the Canada or the US – regardless of their individual state rules. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional CA boxing betting sites.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz In Canada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Paul vs Diaz wagers
Paul vs Diaz Gambling Options In Canada With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The much-anticipated Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz bout promises to be a night of drama in the ring. Taking place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will see two of the biggest names in fight sports face each other in the boxing ring.

With so much action on the night, you can be sure there’s lots of sports betting action to get involved in too. If you want to keep it simple, moneyline betting is always a good option. This is betting on who you think will win each fight.

You can also make this a little more interesting by betting on the over/under market, which is where you’ll bet on whether a match will finish before or after the bookie’s predicted round. Just bear in mind with boxing this is slightly different as if you bet over 5.5 rounds it doesn’t have to go over 6 rounds, it just must go over the halfway point of the fifth round.

Prop bets are where the best odds come into play, but to get the better odds you have to be more specific with your predictions. Examples of these include choosing the exact round the fight will end in, whether it will go the distance or even the method of victory.

You can also combine these bets to get even better odds such as Jake Paul to win in round 7 by KO/TKO. Obviously, these are harder to predict but you are rewarded with excellent odds if you win.

Whichever bets you choose to place on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this weekend, make sure you give yourself the best chance of winning by making your deposits go further at our chosen Canada sports betting sites.

How To Get A Paul vs Diaz Free Bet In Canada

Claiming the free bets from our top Canada sportsbooks is as easy as a free hit in boxing. Simply follow the steps below and then place your bets on the stacked Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz card.

  • Select your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Paul vs Diaz betting

1. BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bets on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight this weekend in Canada.

2. Bodog Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Canada Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are a highly respected and trusted among Canada sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.

3. Stake Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Canada Sports Betting Offer: 200% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

Stake are a trusted sportsbook among Canada sports bettors with a solid reputation that they’ve built over the years. With competitive odds and a leading customer service they will provide betters with all they need to enjoy having a wager on their favorite sports. To get going, new players at Stake can also tap into their welcome offer that provides players with a 200% match deposit bonus up to $1000. There’s a lot to like.

4. Powbet Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Canada Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $150

Powbet are fast making a name for themselves as the ‘go-to’ sportsbook in Canada. With all the top sports covered, including soccer, NBA, NFL and horse racing there is a lot to get excited about when using their slick and easy-to-navigate site. They also have an easy 100% match deposit bonus to claim for new players – up to $150 – so getting ahead of the game with Powbet is made simple.

5. MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Canada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie has an intuitive easy-to-use platform and renowned customer service, and both help set them apart from most other Canada sports betting sites. It also has all the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz markets you could possibly want and very competitive odds too. New customers can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $500.

6. Lucky Block Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Canada Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce in general, and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game in this regard. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and simplest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz markets either. You can also take full advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins).

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN
Download and Install the VPN Client
Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
Visit Lucky Block Casino

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Outright Betting Odds

A quite remarkable main event this weekend at the American Airlines Center as Jake Paul makes his highly anticipated return to the ring for the first time since his defeat to Tommy Fury in February. Paul vs Diaz is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans ahead of their 185-pound dust-up this Saturday night.

Use the best sportsbooks in the Canada to place your bets on the Paul vs Diaz fight on Saturday, August 5. Already claimed the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Paul vs Diaz boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Jake Paul to Win: -360
  • Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -125
  • Jake Paul to Win by Decision: +300
  • Nate Diaz to Win: +265
  • Nate Diaz to Win by KO/TKO: +550
  • Nate Diaz to Win by Decision: +750
  • Draw: +1200

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change

