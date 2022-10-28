How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In ANY US State: Best Offshore Betting Sites For Boxing

Get ready for Saturday night boxing as YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul faces off against UFC veteran Anderson Silva. We have scoured the web to bring your top boxing betting sites along with some eye-watering offers for the bout.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Preview
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -223 | Anderson Silva +193
At the grand old age of 47, Anderson Silva has stepped in as a last minute replacement following the collapse of Tommy Fury and Jake Paul’s scheduled bout.
The UFC legend enjoyed a fruitful career in the octagon holding the record for the longest title occupancy as the Middleweight Champion, and the Brazilian has 16 years of experience behind him.
Despite this, he enters this fight as the slight underdog largely due to his age, but also when you consider he has only featured in the boxing ring four times since leaving the UFC, winning three and losing once.
Jake Paul meanwhile has already claimed one scalp from the UFC after sending Tyron Woodley crashing the canvas in his last fight, extending his 100% record to five straight wins and four KO’s.
We can’t wait for this one and there are sure to be a few surprises along the way which should make for plenty of value in boxing betting.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Jake Paul
|-223
|Anderson Silva
|+193
