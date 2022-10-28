Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News how to bet on jake paul vs anderson silva in any us state best offshore betting sites for boxing

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In ANY US State: Best Offshore Betting Sites For Boxing

Author image

Updated

4 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Jake Paul Boxing Bloody Face

Get ready for Saturday night boxing as YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul faces off against UFC veteran Anderson Silva. We have scoured the web to bring your top boxing betting sites along with some eye-watering offers for the bout.

Best Boxing Betting Sites 

$1000 Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bet Welcome Offer
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

 

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Preview 

  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV
  • 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -223 | Anderson Silva +193

At the grand old age of 47, Anderson Silva has stepped in as a last minute replacement following the collapse of Tommy Fury and Jake Paul’s scheduled bout.

The UFC legend enjoyed a fruitful career in the octagon holding the record for the longest title occupancy as the Middleweight Champion, and the Brazilian has 16 years of experience behind him.

Despite this, he enters this fight as the slight underdog largely due to his age, but also when you consider he has only featured in the boxing ring four times since leaving the UFC, winning three and losing once.

Jake Paul meanwhile has already claimed one scalp from the UFC after sending Tyron Woodley crashing the canvas in his last fight, extending his 100% record to five straight wins and four KO’s.

We can’t wait for this one and there are sure to be a few surprises along the way which should make for plenty of value in boxing betting.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Jake Paul -223 BetOnline logo
Anderson Silva +193 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Our Top Boxing Sportsbook For Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva – Redeem $1000 in Free Bets With BetOnline 

BetOnline gets our vote for the boxing showdown in Arizona on Saturday night

After our team concluded their research where they tried and tested a whole host of betting sites, we found BetOnline offered almost instantaneous payout, eliminating the endless waiting for your winnings. betonlineag odds table

With hundreds of betting lines for this fight alone, users will be able to sink their teeth into round betting, method of victory, whether it will go the distance and much more.

US users will be pleased to hear you can access their platform from anywhere in the country, so if you happen to reside in a state where online sports betting is restricted, you don’t have to miss out on the action.

They are offering a 50% match deposit up to $1000, and fear not if you can’t put down a whole $2000 – the match also applies to smaller deposits.

How to Claim The $1000 Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Free Bet

  1. Click HERE to Sign Up With BetOnline Today
  2. Deposit using our code INSIDERS
  3. Redeem a 50% match bonus and claim a free bet up $1000.
  4. Find your way to the boxing markets for Paul vs Silva.

 

Sign Up Here With BetOnline

Unlock A Further $3000 With Our Other Top Boxing Sportsbooks

During our meticulous research, we also took not of some of our favourite new user offers, and should you be new to all four of them you can claim up to $3000 on top of thee BetOnline bonus above!

  • MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000
  • Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities and Unmatched In-Play Betting
  • Everygame – $750 Welcome Offer
  • XBet – Deposit Bonus up to $500

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens

How to choose the best online casino?

At this site, we provide information about the newest casinos not requiring GamStop registration so that you can enjoy gambling again as soon as possible. We know it's bothersome to have to wait until self-exclusion is up, so we created this resource for alternative methods of gambling. We put in the extra effort to research every non-GamStop casino so that British players can have some fun and cancel GamStop. Sorting through casinos not on GamStop wasn't a walk in the park. Although GamStop is helpful for some, we understand that it's not for everyone. So, we've done the research to find the best non-GamStop casinos for UK players who want to continue their online entertainment monthly. Over 25 million Britons gamble regularly, and nearly half visit an online casino at least once a month. Despite the fact that most people choose official UK online casinos, a significant number of players look for casino sites without GamStop restrictions. Why are online casinos not on GamStop in the UK popular? The simple answer is that non-GamStop online casinos make registering for gambling accounts easy and unrestricted by the GamStop scheme. In addition, online casinos not affiliated with GamStop are growing every day, giving players much bigger bonuses (up to €8,000) that aren't available at many UKGC-regulated casino sites. Also, now a lot of gambling websites support lightning-fast cryptocurrency transactions. However, these positive strides in the industry are held back by the restrictive rules routine in the United Kingdom. The UKGC has recently introduced more prescriptive rules that further restrict player freedoms. Operators must now monitor specific values, flag potentially problematic behaviour, and implement automated processes to take action against such. The recent influx of regulation in the gambling industry is ostensibly to protect those with addictions, but for casual players, it has become more difficult to enjoy the game.

The purpose of this guide is to provide an easy-to-follow,step-by-step instructions on how to find the best bitcoin casinos with secure registration and withdrawals.We believe that gambling with bitcoins should be unrestrictedand without any bonuses or promotions that often come with a multitudeof restrictions, including wagering requirements. Our team always advises bitcoin players to avoid playing with bonuses, and if possible, avoid playing altogether. 18+, Gamble responsibly. Every month, we list new bitcoin casinos and sports bookies here. At these casinos, you can easily deposit and withdraw your winnings without any hassle. The registration process is simple and in most cases, verification is not needed. These are some of the best new bitcoin casinos around. Many of them label themselves as anonymous crypto casinos and advertise that "today you can deposit anonymously." Contrary to popular belief, majority of crypto casinos require players to fill out a registration form- even if they're using bitcoins or other cryptocurrency coins. In response, we've created a page specifically for anonymous casinos that are truly anonymous and don't require any sort of personal information. RTG (RealTime Gaming) is one of the most popular casino platform providers in North America. Many visitors from Canada specifically ask for RTG BTC casinos. We have them listed too. The casinos listed below except both bitcoin and credit cards, with no deposit needed. The only downside to RTG casinos is their long registration process; however, they are known as some of the best NO DEPOSIT casinos in the world. No deposit casinos are a great opportunity for those who are not afraid to go through the registration process. Here are some of the best RTG Casino options!

We searched for the best online casinos that Finnish players can enjoy. As online gambling improves year by year, we want to provide our readers with access to the best betting sites. Almost all online casinos accept Finns, but we only wanted to give players information about those where they can also tax-free winnings. If you're looking for a list of online casinos that don't require taxes, look no further. Many quality casinos operate from abroad and have Finnish-language pages and customer service to make your experience even better. With so many great options available, how can you find the best online casino for you? The bonuses offered by the casinos, as well as the variety of deposit options and games available on the site, were our main criteria for judging since these features are consistent among many casinos.Keep in mind though that an online casino without registration is usually judged more leniently than one that requires it. If you're searching for a reliable online casino to gamble at, look no further! Our list of casinos has something for everyone and we're sure that you'll find the perfect one for you in 2022. Although it is worth remembering that online casinos often give their players many small payouts, large jackpots are rare. Therefore, the best casino for you is one where you will be content to play for long periods of time without needing a big win. The best features of an online casino include dependable payment methods, various bonuses, plenty of games and quick withdrawals. If you want the convenience of not having to register for an account, then look for casinos that offer instant play in 2022. You might find fewer payment options and bonuses at these places compared to regular online casinos, but the ease-of-use will make up for it.