Boxing Betting

How To Bet On Jake Paul To Beat Nate Diaz On Ring Return Following Tommy Fury Loss

Paul Kelly
Ahead of Saturday’s 185-pound boxing contest, here at SportsLens we will run you through how to bet on Jake Paul to defeat Nate Diaz, with ‘The Problem Child’ the heavy favorite with the price-setters. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline.

How To Bet On Jake Paul To Beat Nate Diaz

Betting on ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat the UFC veteran this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Paul vs Diaz markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Paul vs Diaz Free Bet

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz markets at BetOnline for their fight from Dallas, Texas this weekend:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Will Jake Paul Beat Nate Diaz?

Given the fact he has superior boxing experience and is far bigger in stature than his opponent, the best offshore sportsbooks have Jake Paul as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the American Airlines Center in his bout with Nate Diaz.

This of course means that the Stockton, California is the relatively heavy underdog and less fancied fighter to win this 185-pound clash on Saturday night. Bragging rights are on the line with this weekend, with Jake Paul looking to bounce back from the Tommy Fury defeat, with Nate Diaz looking to make a winning start to his boxing career.

The current odds at BetOnline have Jake Paul down as the  heavy favorite at odds of -360, whilst Nate Diaz is the big betting underdog at odds of +265 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Paul vs Diaz fight this weekend.

ALSO SEE: Jake Paul Boxing Record | Nate Diaz Boxing Record

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
