Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated bout for the coveted UFC Middleweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Israel Adesanya to beat Sean Strickland, with Izzy the overriding favorite in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Israel Adesanya To Beat Sean Strickland

Betting on ‘The Last Stylebender’ to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 293 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Middleweight Title fight between two of the most entertaining and crowd friendly fighters on the UFC roster is just days away, and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Adesanya vs Strickland markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 293:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Israel Adesanya Beat Sean Strickland?

Given the fact he is the reigning UFC middleweight king and has won seven UFC title fights, the best US sportsbooks understandably have Israel Adesanya as the heavy favorite in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is of course up against it as he faces the tough, durable and fearless Sean Strickland in his latest 185-pound strap defense. This fight is one of the biggest of the year down under in Sydney, with Israel Adesanya looking to further cement himself as the greatest middleweight of all time.

The current odds with BetOnline have Israel Adesanya down as the favorite at odds of -600, while Sean Strickland is the big underdog at +450 odds with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

