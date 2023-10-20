Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 goes down in the main event at UFC 294 this weekend at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Lightweight Title rematch bout, we will run you through how to bet on Islam Makhachev to beat Alexander Volkanovski, with Dagestani MMA star the favorite in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Islam Makhachev To Beat Alexander Volkanovski

Betting on Island Makhachev to defeat the reigning Aussie featherweight king at UFC 294 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Lightweight Title fight between two former foes is nothing short of a treat for UFC fans this weekend, and there is plenty to savour for bettors too.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 294:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Islam Makhachev Beat Alexander Volkanovski?

Given the fact he is the reigning UFC lightweight king and has won 13 consecutive fights in the UFC, the best US sportsbooks have Islam Makhachev as the betting favorite in the main event at UFC 294 this weekend.

The Dagestani MMA phenom is of course up against it as he faces the UFC 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski in his latest title defense at 155-pounds. This fight is one of the biggest of the year over in Abu Dhabi, with Alexander Volkanovski looking to become a two-division simultaneous UFC champion.

The current odds with BetOnline have Islam Makhachev as the betting favorite at odds of -250, whilst Alexander Volkanovski is the underdog at +200 odds with the best offshore betting sites.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

