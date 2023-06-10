Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana goes down in the main event at UFC 289 this weekend at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Irene Aldana to beat Amanda Nunes, with the Mexican favored in the current betting markets.
How To Bet On Irene Aldana To Beat Amanda Nunes
Betting on Irene Aldana to defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit $2000
- Receive $1000 in UFC 289 Free Bets and search the vast Nunes vs Aldana markets
RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
What Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Markets Are There?
Saturday’s UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight between Irene Aldana and Amanda Nunes is just days away and there is plenty to savour for bettors.
Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.
See below for a full list of Nunes vs Aldana markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 289:
- Fight outright
- Method of victory
- Total rounds
- To go the distance
- Round betting
- Knockdowns
- Draw no bet
- Finish/decision only
RELATED: What Is The UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Pay-Per-View Price?
Will Irene Aldana Beat Amanda Nunes?
Given the fact she is arguably one of the best mixed martial arts fighters to ever grace the planet, the best US sportsbooks have Amanda Nunes as the betting favorite this weekend at UFC 289 in the main event.
Irene Aldana in turn is of course up against it on Saturday night. She is of course the underdog with the best sports betting apps to become UFC champion this weekend, but stranger things have happened. If Aldana performs to her best, she certainly has a chance of leaving Canada with the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title around her waist.
The current odds with BetOnline have the Mexican down as the betting underdog at odds of +250, while Nunes is the favorite at -325 with the best offshore betting sites to win.
RELATED: How Much Money Will The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Winner Make At UFC 289?
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
- 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- UFC Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.