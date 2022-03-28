How To Bet On Hong Kong Horse Racing In Australia | Hong Kong Racing Betting Guide

Betting on horse racing in Hong Kong is massive and with two stunning racetracks at Happy Valley and Sha Tin it’s easy to see why. Horse racing in Hong Kong is one of their biggest sports with thousands attending the fixtures which run between September and the middle of July.



Plus, betting on the Hong Kong horse races each week has become easier than ever with many leading bookmakers in Australia now providing the Hong Kong runners, riders and betting odds – see our more detailed guide on how to bet on the Hong Kong races below.

How to Bet on Hong Kong Horse Racing: Pick a Horse Racing Betting Site

To start, you will need an online Australian bookmaker on your side so you can place a bet on the horse racing in Hong Kong. (you could pick one from the top three list below)

You’ll only need one bookmaker in your corner to start with, but once you see how quick and easy it is to open new Australian bookmaker accounts – and also claim up their top welcome bonuses – then having a handful Hong Kong horse racing bookmakers at your disposal will certainly help to get the best Hong Kong horse racing betting odds, free bets and bookmaker offers.

Plus, these Hong Kong horse racing bookmakers want your custom, so to attract players they often reward new customers with some cracking joining offers, free bets, plus on going existing customer offers.

Here at SportsLens we’ve made a list of the best Hong Kong horse racing betting sites and offers below (bottom of this page) to take advantage of – plus, we’ll give you the top hints on how to bet on the horse racing in Hong Kong.

How To Sign Up To a Hong Kong Horse Racing Bookmaker Site

Pick your favoured bookie from our lists on this page, click on the link and head to the join button on their sites Enter a few quick and easy personal details (all secured safely) and pick a unique username and password – this will then create a betting account for you. Deposit your desired amount via many different payment options – and you are good to go!

How to Bet on Horse Races in Hong Kong in Australia: Once You’ve Joined a Bookmaker



With horses from across the globe often running at Hong Kong each year – especially in their bigger more lucrative races, then betting on the races in Hong Kong has become every more popular.

Once you’ve signed up with a Australian bookmaker that covers the horse racing in Hong Kong, click on their ‘Horse Racing’ section and then the race to get the full list of runners and their odds – each time there is a meeting in Kong Kong (normally weekends and Wednesday evenings).

So, once you’ve found a Hong Kong horse race to bet on, click on the race name and you’ll be taken to a page with that specific race that will display the runners (horse names), jockeys, trainers, form and race info (time, trip, name etc).

And, most importantly, that Hong Kong horse races betting odds – we’ll show you how to add a horse to a bet slip in more detail below.

How Many Race Tracks Are There In Hong Kong?

There are two horse tracks in Hong Kong – Sha Tin and Happy Valley.

How Often Do They Race In Hong Kong?

The Hong Kong horse racing calendar runs almost all year round. They race from September till the middle on July. But have around a 6-7 week break from the middle of July and all of August – meaning they race for approx 10 1/2 months each year.

How to place a bet on a Hong Kong Horse Race



Here’s how to add a horse (bet) to your betslip

Click on the odds next to the horse you want to bet on (odds will be shown in either decimal of fractions) This will then add this horse (and the current price) to what’s called a ‘betslip’ Betslips are normally pop-up that will appear to the right side of the betting page (see below) Once you are happy with your selection (horse) and preferred stake – just click the ‘Place Bets’ button – this will then give you a confirmation message to say your bet has been place. While, you can also check all outstanding bets placed in your personal account section. See below – we clicked on the horse called ‘Life Is Good’ and this brings up the bet slip to the right – you then just entered your desired stake and click the ‘place’ bets tab.

How to Collect your Winnings After Placing a Bet on a Hong Kong Horse Race

Then, the race you've bet on has finished – if you're lucky enough to have backed a winner of a Hong Kong horse racing, then collecting your winnings is simple. Online winnings are calculated for you and then simply added to your bookmaker account balance. Then, you can go over to your 'account page' for a full rundown and breakdown of your bets, winnings, deposits and much more – this way you can keep on top of all your Hong Kong horse racing and sportsbook bets Oh, and the great news is that winnings (most of the time) are added back to your betting account automatically normally within 5-10 mins of that race finishing (but this can slightly vary between bookmakers). How Do You Withdraw Your Hong Kong Horse Racing winnings? This is again very simple with an online bookmaker. All you need to do is login to your online bookmaker and go to your dedicated account section (normally found at the top right of the site) and should be a 'banking or withdrawal section' here, but if you are struggling to find this area then just contact their customer support. Once in your account section, you'll have various options to withdraw your winnings back to the payment method you used to deposit originally. The time it takes for your money to hit your bank account will vary between bookmakers, but these details will always be shown on the bookie site – many these days are 48h or quicker, which is great news!

