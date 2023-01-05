How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Washington | Best Washington Sports Betting Sites

If you reside in the state of Washington and want to bet on this huge fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia, then read on and check out the best Washington Sports Betting Sites available on this page.

In Washington, the best sports betting options are either betting with Offshore Sportsbooks or else Crypto Sportsbooks. Both have their advantages, but crypto sportsbooks seem to be the preferred choice for most bettors due to the fact that there are no KYC checks. This means that when you deposit using cryptocurrencies, your transactions remain totally anonymous. Not only that, but you don’t even need to provide any personal banking information when signing up either.

Our preference here is to use LuckyBlock Sportsbook, who will allow Washington sports bettors to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies. These include the likes of Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cardano and Litecoin amongst others.

If, however, you don’t use cryptocurrencies then there are options with offshore sportsbooks too. BetOnline are the pick of the bunch when it comes to offshore sportsbooks of those available to Texans.

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Washington

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia goes down at the Capital One Arena, Washington on Saturday night and residents of Washington looking to bet on the fight can do so via a number of betting sites, including Washington betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1,000 free bet for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia showdown.

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Preview

2023 is getting off to a flying start in boxing terms as one of the biggest stars in the sport returns to action in Gervonta Davis. The lightweight sensation makes his first appearance of the year in the ring against the unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia.

This is a tough fight on paper for ‘Tank’, but one fans are fully expecting him to come through with flying colours. Boxing fans are desperate to see the mega-fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia in the summer, but first the 28-year-old must get past this tough test against the former WBA World Super-Featherweight Champion.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this mega-fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in Washington was passed a few years ago now, so sports betting it totally legal in the nation’s capital. That being said, betting with these various offshore sportsbooks will provide you with the best odds, great offers any many more perks.

However, this doesn’t mean Washington residents can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight, which anyone located in Washington and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Washington residents are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this super-fight.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Washington for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block are relative newcomers to the online wagering scene having only launched last year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes them a unique platform. As outlined above, there are up to eight different cryptocurrencies you can sign-up and deposit with such as Ethereum, , Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds. In turn, this makes them a perfect choice for Washington bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

Lucky Block users can benefit from faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency when withdrawing funds from their winning bets. LuckyBlock’s better odds also enable new customers to bet on a range of different markets for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia clash this weekend.

You can bet on hundreds of different markets such as the outright winner, method of victory, how many rounds the fight will last or whether or not the fight will go the distance. These are just a few of the plethora of markets available to bet on this fight with LuckyBlock, so go and check out them out for yourself and avail of their tantalising sportsbook.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia with Lucky Block from the state of Washington.

NOTE: Washington residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Best Washington Sports Betting Sites For Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

1. BetOnline – Claim $1,000 In Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Free Bets

Register with BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbook and you will be able to feast on one of the best sports betting bonuses for Washington bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia bout.

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is a no brainer. They offer some incredible offers on the fight, vast boxing markets such as outright winner, KO/TKO markets and individual round betting to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winner bets, so they are the perfect place to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

Better yet, Washington customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as ‘Tank’ and ‘El Androide’ go head-to-head in one of the most exciting boxing matchups of the year so far.

2. Bovada Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site: $750 In Washington Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next boxing sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia in free bets with them. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge lightweight boxing fight from the Capital One Arena on Saturday night from the nation’s capital city.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the match-up, including the result of the fight, whether the fight will end by knockout, what round the fight will end in or how many knockdowns there will be in the fight to name but a few.

Bovada offer some incredible boxing betting offers, as well as other sports such as basketball, football, baseball and ice hockey. They also offer faster pay-outs, various markets and better odds than a lot of the other sportsbooks you may have wagered with before. This makes Bovada a reliable sportsbook to sign-up with prior to placing your Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia bets.

3. MyBookie Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site – $1,000 Washington Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim ahead of the Gervonta Davis fight this coming weekend. No matter the amount of your opening deposit, just halve it and that’s your free bet reward for a packed night of boxing action from the Capital One Arena on Saturday night.

You can bet on the method of victory for this fight as well as various knockout markets, including exact rounds in which you think the fight may end. Check out MyBookie for yourself to find out the hundreds of other markets that you can bet on for this fight involving one of the best lightweights in the world.

MyBookie also offer new customers 31 free spins along with their free bets, so why not use these spins in-between rounds or prior to the Davis vs Garcia fight? Signing up to MyBookie really is a no brainer ahead of the main event from the Capital One Arena, Washington this weekend.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Boxing Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page.

Check out the latest boxing odds for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps.

Bet Outright By KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Prediction

This fight is far from an easy one for ‘Tank’. Yes, the Baltimore man is the overriding favorite with the majority of sportsbooks, but he could well have his work cut out this weekend if he isn’t fully on song. Hector Luis Garcia is an undefeated fighter himself, as well as being a world champion having won the WBA World Super Featherweight Title in his last outing in 2022.

That being said, if ‘Tank’ is anywhere near his best, he should come through this match-up with flying colours. Davis carries frightening power and has stopped all but two of the opponents he has faced in a professional ring. Garcia is slightly taller than the 28-year-old but has campaigned at lower weights and may struggle with the power of Davis.

All of this points to another stoppage victory for Davis, but backing him to win via KO/TKO has no value. This is why we have decided to select the middle third of the fight as the range of rounds in which Gervonta Davis will get the job done this weekend.

Our final prediction is that Gervonta Davis will win this fight in Rounds 5-8. This is priced at +165 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.