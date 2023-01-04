How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Texas | Best Texas Sports Betting Sites

Betting on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this Saturday night from the Capital One Arena, Washington couldn’t be easier. If you reside in the state of Texas and want to bet on this huge fight, then read on and check out the best Texas Sports Betting Sites available on this page.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Preview

The biggest fight of 2023 so far takes place this weekend as Gervonta Davis faces of with a fellow unbeaten fighter in the shape of Hector Luis Garcia.

‘Tank’ has had a lot of controversy outside of the ring recently, but his fight this weekend is still set to go ahead as the headliner of this stellar card at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Davis is 27-0 with 25 knockouts and will be hoping to extend that record further as he faces the former WBA World Super-Featherweight Champion. This is a tough fight for Davis on paper, but he is still expected to come through it with flying colours.

A win here for ‘Tank’ will hopefully set up that super fight with Ryan Garcia in the summer. That’s the fight everyone wants to see at lightweight, so fingers crossed the 28-year-old can do the business this weekend, looks good and puts in a devastating performance.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this mega-fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in Texas is currently being debated by government, so right now there are no regulated sportsbooks online or in casinos in the state.

However, this doesn’t mean Texans can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight, which anyone located in Texas and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Texans are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this super-fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Boxing Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page.

Check out the latest boxing odds for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps.

Bet Outright By KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Prediction

This fight is far from an easy one for ‘Tank’. Although he is the overriding favorite with the sportsbooks, he could be in for a tough night. Hector Luis Garcia is undefeated and has ten KO wins in his 16 victories. He is also the former WBA World Super-Featherweight Champion, so clearly has some pedigree and calibre.

However, Davis is on a completely different level and we think he will prove that at the weekend. There doesn’t seem to be great value in backing Davis to win outright or even to win via KO/TKO. That is why we have selected four rounds in which we think the stoppage could come for the 28-year-old.

The Baltimore man has 25 KO’s in his 27 wins and we fully expect him to make this 26 in 28 when the fight ends on Saturday night from the Capital One Arena, Washington.

Our final prediction is that Gervonta Davis will win this fight in Rounds 5-8. This is priced at +165 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.