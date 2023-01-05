How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In New York | Best New York Sports Betting Sites

Sign-up and check out the best New York Sports Betting Sites ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia mega-fight on Saturday night from the Capital One Arena, Washington. If you reside in New York and want to bet on this huge night of boxing, then read on to find out how to do so.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Preview

Boxing is back up and running now with the first bumper show of the year worldwide almost upon us. Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia headlines this huge night of boxing in the capital, with some notable names such as former two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade on the undercard, as well as the future of the welterweight division, Jaron Ennis.

This fight is a tough one for ‘Tank’, but provided he comes through it and wins well, the super-fight in the summer with Ryan Garcia looks like it may just finally happen. There are so many incredible fights for Gervonta Davis at lightweight, with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson a few other names in the mix.

But first, the 28-year-old must fully concentrate on the job in hand this weekend against the unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Davis and his actions outside of the ring in recent weeks, but inside the ring, he is a sensational fighter and makes for compulsive viewing.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in New York for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Despite only launching last year and being one of the most recent sportsbooks on the online wagering scene, Lucky Block have put their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes them an entirely unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds. This makes them a perfect choice for New York gamblers ahead of the Gervonta Davis fight this weekend in the nation’s capital.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia clash this weekend. You can bet on hundreds of different markets such as method of victory, whether or not the fight will result in a knockout, how many rounds the fight will last and whether or not the fight will go the distance.

These are just a few of the various markets available to bet on this fight with LuckyBlock, so go and check out them out for yourself and avail of their spectacular sportsbook.

Best New York Sports Betting Sites For Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Boxing Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page.

Check out the latest boxing odds for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps.

Bet Outright By KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Prediction

When selecting a betting pick for this fight, we put extensive research into both fighters and their previous performances. We have come up with a selection which we feel provides exceptional value to you, our valued SportsLens reader.

This fight is far from a walkover for ‘Tank’. The 28-year-old is one of the best lightweights in the world of course, but he faces a man this weekend who himself has never lost, has a decent knockout ratio and who won the WBA World Title down at super-featherweight in his last fight.

That being said, if Davis is on form and has trained hard for this fight, putting the outside the ring antics and distractions to one side, then he should have far too much for Garcia. There seems no value at all in backing David to win the fight outright or even by KO/TKO, which is why we have selected a group of rounds in which we think the Baltimore man could end the fight.

Judging by his last few performances and level of opposition, we have decide to pick the middle third of the fight for Gervonta Davis to score a knockout in. We believe the stoppage could come anywhere between rounds five to round eight.

Our final prediction is that Gervonta Davis will win this fight in Rounds 5-8. This is priced at +165 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.