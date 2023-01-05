How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Nevada | Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites

If you reside in the state of Nevada and fancy a wager on this huge all-American fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia, then read on and check out the best Nevada Sports Betting Sites available on this page. You will then in turn be able to explore the vast betting markets for this fight with the best Nevada sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Nevada

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia goes down at the Capital One Arena, Washington on Saturday night and residents of Nevada looking to bet on the fight can do so via a number of betting sites, including Nevada betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1,000 free bet for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia showdown.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the Davis vs Garcia fight in Nevada

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Preview

Big time boxing is back this weekend with the first big event of the year worldwide as the Capital One Arena in Washington takes centre stage for a huge vent, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia in a lightweight fight.

Not only that, but huge names in boxing circles such as the welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis and the undefeated, two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade both feature on the undercard in tough fights respectively. All eyes are on the main event this weekend however, with an unmissable fight with one of the hottest prospects in boxing in Gervonta Davis.

‘Tank’ is unmissable TV when he’s in the ring. He carries freakish power and consistently puts in eye-catching performances time and time again. If he does the same again this weekend, then the world is his oyster in the remainder of 2023 and beyond. Fights against some fellow huge names at lightweight such as Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, Vasyl Lomachenko and the undisputed champion at 135-pounds, Devin Haney.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this mega-fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in Nevada was passed decades ago now, so sports betting it totally legal in The Silver State. That being said, betting with these various offshore sportsbooks will provide you with the best odds, great offers any many more perks.

However, this doesn’t mean Nevada residents can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight, which anyone located in Nevada and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Nevada residents are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this super-fight.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Nevada for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched midway through 2022, but their lack of experience certainly doesn’t detract from their reliability. Lucky Block focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options such as cryptocurrencies, which makes them a totally unique platform. As previously outlined, there are various different cryptocurrencies you can sign-up and deposit with such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano to name but a few.

Lucky Block are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds. This makes them a perfect choice for Nevada bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia bout this Saturday night from the Capital One Arena, Washington DC.

Not only can Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency, they can also bet on a vast range of different markets for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight. Check out Lucky Block for yourself and avail of their brilliant sportsbook.

There are hundreds of different markets of which you can bet on. The standard fight outright market and KO/TKO markets seem to be the most popular, but be sure to scour Lucky Block’s entire sportsbook to find some more obscure and perhaps better value markets such as how many knockdowns there will be, individual round betting, how many punches Gervonta Davis will land in a certain round and much, much more.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia with Lucky Block from the state of Nevada.

Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your best bet on the Davis vs Garcia fight

NOTE: Nevada residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms & Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

PRO TIP: When contacting LuckyBlock customer services they are obligated to say that they don’t accept players from America. However, when using the VPN there are no issues on deposits, withdrawals and any other banking using cryptocurrencies from any state, including Nevada.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites For Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

1. BetOnline – Claim $1,000 In Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Free Bets

Register with the BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks, and you can utilize one of the best sports betting bonuses for Nevada sports bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

Better yet, Nevada customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as ‘Tank’ and ‘El Androide’ go head-to-head in one of the most exciting boxing matchups of the year.

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is an absolute no brainer. They offer some incredible offers on the fight as well as various different boxing markets. These include the outright winner market, KO/TKO markets and individual round betting to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winning bets, so they are the perfect sportsbook to wager with for the Davis vs Garcia bout this weekend.

BetOnline Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The Davis vs Garcia fight in Nevada or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Nevada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site: $750 In Nevada Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada offer some incredible boxing betting offers, as well as other sports such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer and ice hockey to name but a few. They also offer faster pay-outs and better odds than a lot of the other sportsbooks you may have wagered with before, so it is totally worth your while in signing up with Bovada ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the boxing match-up, including the result of the fight, whether the fight will end by knockout, what round the fight will end in or how many knockdowns there will be throughout the duration of the contest, to name but a few.

If you reside in Nevada, then sign-up today and claim up to $750 in Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia free bets with Bovada. You will in turn then be allowed to bet on this huge lightweight boxing match-up from the Capital One Arena, Washington.

Bovada Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Davis vs Garcia free bet

Bet on the Davis vs Garcia fight in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Nevada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site – $1,000 Nevada Sports Betting Free Bets

Last but not least on our list of offshore sportsbooks to sign-up with ahead of the Davis vs Garcia fight this weekend are MyBookie. They have a supremely generous 50% first deposited match bonus for new customers to claim. So whatever your opening deposit is, MyBookie will half it and give you that amount back in free bets for the fight on Saturday night.

There are so many different boxing markets you can bet on for this fight too. Outright fight winner, knockout markets, amount of knockdowns, will the fight go the distance and individual round better are just a few of the various markets available for you to bet on for this fight involving one of the hottest prospects in world boxing – Gervonta Davis.

MyBookie are also offering new customers 31 free spins along with their free bets. Why not use these spins during the break of undercard fights or even in-between rounds of the Davis vs Garcia contest? Signing up to MyBookie really is a no brainer ahead of the main event from the Capital One Arena this Saturday night.

MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Nevada Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back the underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Bet Outright KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Prediction

It is fair to assume that Saturday’s fight could be another routine knockout victory for Gervonta Davis. At the end of the day, he is widely regarded as one of the best lightweight fighters on the planet, alongside the likes of Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia and now Shakur Stevenson since his move up from super-featherweight.

When ‘Tank’ is on it, he is quite remarkable. He carries devastating power in both hands and has the ability to switch his opponents lights out at any given moment. Yes, Hector Luis Garcia could prove to be a stern test for the Baltimore man, but then again, has he fought anyone on the level of Davis before?

Garcia himself is undefeated with a perfect record of 16-0, but we don’t think that will be enough come Saturday night. Davis is far more experienced at world level and is a real superstar, and we think he will prove that this weekend in front of a sold out Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital.

The 28-year-old currently has 25 KO victories in his 27 wins, and we think he will extend that record to 26 knockouts in 28 fights. For our betting pick, we are edging towards a stoppage for ‘Tank’ in the middle third of the fight.

Our final prediction is that Gervonta Davis will win this fight in Rounds 5-8. This is priced at +165 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.