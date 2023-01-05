How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Florida | Best Florida Sports Betting Sites

Betting on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight couldn’t be easier with the best Florida Sports Betting Sites. If you reside in Florida and want to bet on this huge night of boxing, then read on and sign-up to the various offshore sportsbooks ahead of the boxing from the Capital One Arena this weekend.

In The Sunshine State, betting with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks are the two best options when placing your boxing bets. Crypto sportsbooks seem to be the preferred choice for most bettors due to the fact that there are no KYC checks, which also means you don’t need to provide any personal banking information when signing up as well as totally anonymous transactions via cryptocurrencies.

Our preference here is to use LuckyBlock Sportsbook. They allow Florida gamblers to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit using various cryptocurrencies. These include the likes of Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin and of course Ethereum amongst others.

If, however, you don’t use cryptocurrencies then there are options with offshore sportsbooks too. BetOnline are the cream of the crop when it comes to offshore sportsbooks of those available for Florida residents.

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Florida

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia goes down at the Capital One Arena, Washington on Saturday night and residents of Florida looking to bet on the fight can do so via a number of betting sites, including Florida betting site BetOnline. The team at BetOnline are offering a tasty $1,000 free bet for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this Saturday night.

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Preview

When Gervonta Davis makes his walk to the ring, everyone takes notice. The 28-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in boxing right now, despite his antics and problems outside of the ring. Inside the ring however, Gervonta Davis is compulsive viewing and is one of the most eye-catching fighters to watch in the entire world.

This weekend he makes his ring return in his first fight of the New Year against the former WBA World Super-Featherweight Champion, Hector Luis Garcia. This could be a tough night against for Davis against an undefeated opponent, but there is a lot at stake for ‘Tank’ if he does prevail on Saturday night.

A fight with Ryan Garcia looks pencilled in for the summer which is quite an incredible match-up. Not just Garcia vs Davis, but other fights with some of the best lightweights in the world including Vasyl Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney could be on the horizon for the Baltimore man if he does pass this test on Saturday night with flying colours.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this mega-fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in Florida was passed back in 2018, so sports betting it totally legal in The Sunshine State. That being said, betting with these various offshore sportsbooks will provide you with the best odds, great offers any many more perks.

However, this doesn’t mean Florida residents can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight, which anyone located in Florida and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Florida residents are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this super-fight.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Florida for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched in 2022. Despite being a relative newcomer, their focus on providing customers with a comprehensive sportsbooks and wide array of payment options makes them a unique platform. As previously mentioned, there are various different cryptocurrencies you can sign-up and deposit with such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum and Litecoin to name but a few.

It doesn’t stop there with LuckyBlock. Their all-encompassing sportsbook is both easy to navigate as well as providing highly competitive odds for users, making them a perfect choice for Florida bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

When betting on a range of different markets for the Davis vs Garcia super-fight this Saturday night, LuckyBlock users can benefit from faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency and better odds. With this being such a big fight, there are hundreds of different markets to bet. These include your standard method of victory markets and KO/TKO markets, but also includes some more extensive betting markets such as how many rounds the fight will last, how many knockdowns there will be and whether or not the fight will go the distance.

These are just a few of the vast markets available to bet on this fight with LuckyBlock, so go and check out them out for yourself and avail of their tremendous sportsbook. Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia with Lucky Block from the state of Florida.

Lucky Block Key Terms & Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

1. BetOnline – Claim $1,000 In Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Free Bets

Register with BetOnline and you will be able to avail of one of the best sports betting bonuses for Florida bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

Better yet, Florida customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as one of the most exciting fighters in world boxing aims to win his 28th fight and claim his 26th knockout.

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is a no brainer. They offer some incredible offers on the fight, vast boxing markets such as method of victory, KO/TKO markets and whether or not the fight will go the distance to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winning bets, so they are the perfect place to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

BetOnline Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The Davis vs Garcia fight in Florida or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Florida Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site: $750 In Florida Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list ahead of this huge fight between ‘Tank’ and ‘El Androide’. You can claim up to $750 in Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia in free bets with Bovada who will in turn allow you to bet on this huge lightweight boxing fight from the Capital One Arena, Washington.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the match-up, including the result of the fight, whether the fight will end by knockout, what round the fight will end in or how many knockdowns there will be throughout the scheduled 12 rounds.

Bovada offer some incredible boxing betting offers, as well as other sports such as baseball, basketball, football and soccer. They also offer faster pay-outs, various markets and better odds than a lot of the other sportsbooks you may have gambled with before, so it is totally worth your while in signing up with Bovada ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight.

Bovada Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Davis vs Garcia free bet

Bet on the Davis vs Garcia fight in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Florida Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site – $1,000 Florida Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia free bet reward.

You can bet on a plethora of different markets for this fight including the method of victory, knockout markets, how long the fight will last, individual round betting as well as many, many more. Check out MyBookie for yourself to find out the hundreds of other markets that you can bet on for this huge fight between two undefeated fighters.

MyBookie also offer new customers 31 free spins along with their free bets, so why not use these spins prior to the main event during the undercard, or even in-between rounds of the Davis vs Garcia fight? Signing up to MyBookie really is a no brainer ahead of the main event from the Capital One Arena, Washington this weekend.

MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Florida Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Boxing Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page.

Check out the latest boxing odds for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps.

Bet Outright By KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Prediction

When predicting this fight, we put extensive research into both fighters, their records, their past performances and how active they have been as well. Everyone knows just how good Gervonta Davis is, that doesn’t even need an explanation. However, Hector Luis Garcia is far more of an unknown quantity.

If the Baltimore man isn’t at his best this weekend, he could be in for a tough night against the undefeated WBA World Super Featherweight Champion. Garcia has never tasted defeat in his boxing career, which means he is certainly coming to win and will be brimming with confidence himself that he can claim a huge upset victory.

However, we cannot see that being the case. Gervonta Davis is an absolute superstar. When at his best, he is quite devastating and is arguably the best lightweight in the world. For that reason, we feel he will secure yet another knockout this weekend. The value in backing the 28-year-old just to win by stoppage is poor, which is why we have gone for a four round range in which we think ‘Tank’ could end the fight.

Our final prediction is that Gervonta Davis will win this fight in Rounds 5-8. This is priced at +165 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.