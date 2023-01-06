How To Bet On Gervonta Davis Vs Hector Luis Garcia In Dominican Republic | Betting Sports In Dominican Republic

Betting on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight from Dominican Republic this weekend is as easy as 1-2-3. All you’ve got to do is sign-up with two of the best sportsbooks outlined on this page ahead of the boxing action from Washington this Saturday night, then you’ll be able to bet on the fight from the Dominican Republic.



If you are looking to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight

You can use up to eight eligible cryptocurrencies to deposit funds. These include Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and of course Bitcoin, to name but a few.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Odds



Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the sharpest sportsbooks in the Dominican Republic. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page.

Check out the latest boxing odds for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia below with Lucky Block, one of the best sports betting apps:

Bet Outright KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Guide

Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia are set to headline the sold-out Capital One Arena this weekend in what is the first pay-per-view boxing show of 2023 worldwide.

It may not be a name like Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney or Vasyl Lomachenko that Gervonta Davis is facing this weekend, but Hector Luis Garcia is certainly a credible opponent. At the end of the day, ‘El Androide’ is the WBA World Super Featherweight Champion and has some great wins on his resumé.

For boxing fans in the Dominican Republic, they will be hoping for their man to pull off a huge upset. Could Garcia travel back home with a win over one of the hottest properties in world boxing right now? We shall see.

Both of these men have impressive knockout ratios, so it is likely that this fight doesn’t last the full 12 rounds. Garcia has stopped 10 of his 16 opponents, with ‘Tank’ winning all but two of his 27 fights via stoppage. Only time will tell what happens in this fight but it definitely an intriguing one.

Looking at the outright fight betting markets with Lucky Block, their odds indicate a straight-forward win for Davis @ -1600 with Lucky Block. ‘Tank’ is the overriding favorite for this fight with the best offshore gambling sites and is expected to also win this fight by knockout @ -400 with Lucky Block.

For the underdog, Lucky Block are offering a price of around +750 for Hector Luis Garcia to upset the odds and pull off what would be a magnanimous victory at the Capital One Arena on Saturday night. Garcia is undefeated and does have 10 knockouts of his own, so who knows, he may even be able to stop Davis himself which is priced @ +1800 with Lucky Block.

If you think this fight may well go the distance, then Lucky Block customers can get a price of +300 for the full scheduled 12 rounds to be fought out. The Baltimore man’s second last fight did go the full 12 rounds, with the 28-year-old winning a wide points decision against Isaac Cruz.

The 31-year-old Dominican Republican has won his last three fights via unanimous decision, so maybe going against the odds and backing Garcia to win on points @ +1200 with Lucky Block could be another potential avenue to explore when placing your boxing bets for this fight.

In summary, this is a fight which Gervonta Davis is fully expected to win, and win emphatically by KO/TKO too. If we are to provide you with a free betting pick, it would be that ‘Tank’ will win the fight in the middle four rounds of the fight. So back Gervonta Davis to win in Rounds 5-8 @ +175 with Lucky Block.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia – Tale of the Tape

Gervonta Davis — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Age: 28

Country: USA

Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)

Reach: 67 1/2” (171 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 27-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Hector Luis Garcia — Record and Bio

Rank: #5 Super-Featherweight (BoxRec)

Age: 31

Country: Dominican Republic

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 67” (170 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 16-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10

Fights Won by Decision: 6

