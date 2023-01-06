How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In Canada | Best Canada Sports Betting Sites

We can show you how to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight in Canada, ahead of Saturday’s huge lightweight boxing showdown at the Capital One Arena, Washington. All you’ve got to do is sign-up with two of the best Canada boxing betting sites.



If you are looking to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

A lot of gamblers believe that betting using cryptocurrencies is going to take off in this year

joining Lucky Block takes about a minute too

Lucky Block also seem to be fully aware of the continued rise in crypto sports betting by offering deposits and betting using Bitcoin and Ethereum as crypto payment options, as well as many other forms of cryptocurrency such as Litecoin, Dogecoin and Cardano

Lucky Block are an offshore betting platform

a VPN might be needed to access the Lucky Block site

Lucky Block also accept the more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, as well as credit/debit cards.

Saturday's mega-fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia in the lightweight division.

Lucky Block welcome offer is slightly different to others out there, but they've clearly tried to think outside the box here with a unique offering that sees new customers having the security of getting any losses over the first 7 days of betting (up to 15%) returned.

'Tank' vs 'El Androide' fight on Saturday night.

Their unique offer of 15% cashback means that new customers have the security of receiving up to 15% of their losses back over the first week on their platform.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia boxing fight (7th Jan 2023)

the boxing action this weekend which sees Gervonta Davis back in action against a tough opponent in Hector Garcia.

'Tank' has 25 KO's in his 27 boxing fights to date, so the likelihood is that this fight isn't going the full 12 rounds.

BK8 provide everything you require. New players will have the best events and sports covered, competitive odds

wagering on Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Odds



Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best new sportsbooks in Canada. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page.

Check out the latest boxing odds for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia below with Lucky Block, one of the best sports betting apps:

Bet Outright KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Guide

Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia are just hours away from meeting in the centre of the ring at a packed out Capital One Arena in the US capital, Washington.

Both of these men are undefeated, with Davis boasting an impeccable 27-0 (25 KO’s) record. Garcia also has an unblemished professional boxing record so far at 16-0 (10 KO’s).

Looking at the outright fight betting with Lucky Block, their odds indicate an easy win for Davis @ -1600 with Lucky Block. ‘Tank’ is the overriding favorite for this fight with the best online gambling sites in Canada and is expected to also win this fight by knockout @ -400 with Lucky Block.

For the underdog, Lucky Block are offering a price of around +750 for Hector Luis Garcia to upset the apple cart and pull off what would be a huge shock at the Capital One Arena on Saturday night. Garcia is undefeated and does have 10 knockouts of his own, so who knows, he may be able to stop Davis himself which is priced @ +1800 with Lucky Block.

If you think this fight may well go the distance, then Lucky Block customers can get a price of +300 for the full scheduled 12 rounds to be fought out. The Baltimore man’s second last fight did go the full 12 rounds with the 28-year-old winning a wide points decision against Isaac Cruz, so it isn’t totally beyond the realms of possibility that his fight does go the full 36 minutes with ‘Tank’ getting his hand raised @ +375 with Lucky Block.

In summary, this is a fight which Gervonta Davis is fully expected to win, and win emphatically by KO/TKO too. If we are to provide you with a free betting pick, it would be that ‘Tank’ will win the fight in the middle four rounds of the fight. So back Gervonta Davis to win in Rounds 5-8 @ +175 with Lucky Block.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia – Tale of the Tape

Gervonta Davis — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Age: 28

Country: USA

Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)

Reach: 67 1/2” (171 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 27-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Hector Luis Garcia — Record and Bio

Rank: #5 Super-Featherweight (BoxRec)

Age: 31

Country: Dominican Republic

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 67” (170 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 16-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10

Fights Won by Decision: 6

