How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In California | Best California Sports Betting Sites

Betting on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this Saturday night from the Capital One Arena, Washington couldn’t be easier if you are a resident of California. If you reside in The Golden State and want to bet on this super-fight, then read on and check out the best California Sports Betting Sites available on this page.

In California, the best sports betting options are either betting with Crypto Sportsbooks or else Offshore Sportsbooks. Of course, both of these methods have their advantages, but bettors are now edging towards crypto sportsbooks due to the fact there are now KYC checks.

Not only that, but your transactions remain totally anonymous via cryptocurrencies and you also don’t need to prove any personal banking information when signing up.

Our preference here is to use LuckyBlock Sportsbook, who will allow California bettors to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via any array of different cryptocurrencies. These include the likes of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Cardano amongst others.

If, however, you don’t use cryptocurrencies then there are options with offshore sportsbooks too. BetOnline would be our recommended offshore sportsbooks of those available to Californians.

How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia In California

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia goes down at the Capital One Arena, Washington on Saturday night and residents of California looking to bet on the fight can do so via a number of betting sites, including California betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1,000 free bet for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia showdown.

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2,000 then you will receive the maximum $1,000 free bet.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Preview

The return of Gervonta Davis is just days aways as one of the hottest prospects in world boxing returns to the ring for his first fight of 2023. ‘Tank’ faces a stern test in Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night, the undefeated WBA World Champion down at super-featherweight.

Garcia is stepping up to lightweight and is daring to be great in this fight against the 28-year-old Baltimore man. A win here for Davis will catapult him into some huge fights in the summer and the remainder of the year and beyond. Fights with the likes of Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko could all be on the horizon in the not so distant future.

However, first of all, Gervonta Davis must concentrate at the job in hand this weekend in what is tough test against a fellow undefeated fighter who is ambitious and has plans of derailing the ‘Tank’ hype train. Lets hope we get a great fight to kickstart 2023 with a bang in the boxing ring and a fantastic event can set the standard for boxing worldwide in the New Year.

Boxing fans from ANY state in the US are able to bet on this fight. No matter whether you reside in a state which hasn’t yet regulated sports betting, you can still wager on this mega-fight through one of the various offshore sportsbooks we have outlined on this page.

Sports betting in California is currently being debated by government, so right now there are no regulated sportsbooks online or in casinos in the state.

However, this doesn’t mean Californians can’t bet on sports. There are several offshore sites available who are offering odds on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight, which anyone located in California and over 18-years-old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Californians are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards. Those looking to use cryptocurrencies instead of depositing cash can try LuckyBlock who have a superb cashback offer for new customers who sign up ahead of this super-fight.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in California for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched last year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes them a unique platform. As outlined above, there are various different cryptocurrencies you can sign-up and deposit with such as Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for California bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster pay-outs with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia clash this weekend. You can bet on hundreds of different markets such as method of victory, how many rounds the fight will last, whether or not the fight will go the distance or lots of KO/TKO markets. These are just a few of the vast markets available to bet on this fight with LuckyBlock, so go and check out them out for yourself and avail of their tremendous sportsbook.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia with Lucky Block from the state of California.

NOTE: California residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms & Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

PRO TIP: When contacting LuckyBlock customer services they are obligated to say that they don’t accept players from America. However, when using the VPN there are no issues on deposits, withdrawals and any other banking using cryptocurrencies from any state, including California.

Best California Sports Betting Sites For Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

1. BetOnline – Claim $1,000 In Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Free Bets

Betting on this fight with BetOnline is a no brainer. They offer some incredible offers on the fight, vast boxing markets such as outright winner, KO/TKO markets and individual round betting to name but a few. BetOnline also offer incredibly fast pay-outs for your winner bets, so they are the perfect place to bet on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this weekend.

Register with the best offshore sportsbook, BetOnline, and you will be able to get stuck into one of the best sports betting bonuses for California bettors ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight this Saturday night.

Better yet, California customers can expect to find extensive boxing markets with which to bet on as ‘Tank’ and ‘El Androide’ go head-to-head in one of the most exciting boxing matchups of the year.

BetOnline Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The Davis vs Garcia fight in California or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

California Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site: $750 In California Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia in free bets with them. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge lightweight boxing fight from the Capital One Arena, Washington.

Bovada offer some incredible boxing betting offers, as well as other sports such as football, baseball, soccer, ice hockey, racing and basketball. They also offer faster pay-outs, various markets and better odds than a lot of the other sportsbooks you may have wagered with before. It is totally worth your while in signing up with Bovada ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the match-up, including the result of the fight, whether the fight will end by knockout, what round the fight will end in or how many knockdowns there will be in the fight, to name but a few.

Bovada Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Davis vs Garcia free bet

Bet on the Davis vs Garcia fight in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

California Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Betting Site – $1,000 California Sports Betting Free Bets

Last but not least on our list of the best offshore sportsbooks to bet on ahead of the Davis vs Garcia fight are MyBookie. They have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is, just halve it and that’s your Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia free bet reward.

You can bet on the method of victory for this fight, how many rounds the fight will last, amount of knockdown as well as various knockout markets. Check out MyBookie to find out for yourself the hundreds of other markets that you can bet on for this huge fight involving one of the best lightweights in the world – Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

MyBookie also offer new customers 31 free spins along with their free bet offer, so why not use these spins in-between rounds of the Davis vs Garcia fight? Signing up to MyBookie really is a no brainer ahead of the main event from the Capital One Arena, Washington this weekend.

MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

California Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Boxing Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page.

Check out the latest boxing odds for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps.

Bet Outright By KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Prediction

Gervonta Davis is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights in world. Alongside the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney and now Shakur Stevenson if he does indeed move up, ‘Tank’ is one of the very best at 135-pounds.

That being said, Saturday’s opponent is no mug. Hector Luis Garcia is 16-0 and has ten stoppages too, as well as winning the WBA World Super Featherweight Title in his last fight. He will provide a stern test for the Baltimore man, but we fully expect Davis to get the job done and in spectacular fashion too.

There is no real value in backing the 28-year-old outright to win the fight or even by KO/TKO. So, we have dived a little deeper and have gone for a group of four rounds in which we think Davis could stop Garcia in. We think the middle third of the fight is the most likely time in which he will end the fight and knock his opponent out.

Our final prediction is that Gervonta Davis will win this fight in Rounds 5-8. This is priced at +165 with BetOnline, one of the best offshore gambling sites on the market.