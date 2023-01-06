How To Bet On FA Cup in Thailand | Thailand Sports Betting Sites

You can bet on FA Cup in Thailand on any of this weekend’s big English soccer games, by joining up with two of the best Thailand sports betting sites.



That’s right, just sign-up with our two recommended Thailand football sites, that have the main markets displayed for all of this weekend’s 32 FA Cup matches that include Manchester City vs Chelsea on Sunday.

Lucky Block is the first Thailand online gambling site get an account with. They are one of the newer crypto Sportsbook around but are fast making a good name for themselves and have all the best markets for ALL the 32 FA Cup games that are being played in England this weekend.

Then, there is also BK8 to join, who have a 100% matched deposit bonus (up to $100) on the table to claim ahead of the FA Cup matches.

How To Bet On FA Cup In Thailand

Create a new account with Lucky Block Sportsbook Deposit with preferred payment method in the Sportsbook (crypto supported) Head to ‘sports’ section (left nav) and find soccer area Begin betting on FA Cup in Thailand

Best Thailand Crypto Sports Betting Site For FA Cup



1. Lucky Block – Leading Thailand Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer





If placing bets using Bitcoin or crypto is something you are interested in, then Lucky Block Sportsbook are one of the best around in this arena and have to be visited.

Lucky Block are a new crypto based Offshore Sportsbook that allow you to place bets on the FA Cup soccer if living in Thailand using Bitcoin or six other cryptocurrencies, plus also support more traditional payment methods too.

No KYC Checks and Sign-up Takes Under a Minute

Many people believe that betting using crypto to deposit is the future and it’s easy to see why with Lucky Block. The growing Bitcoin Thailand gambling site has many positives including not having their customers doing KYC (Know Your Customer) checks which means new players can keep their personal details to themselves and not have them sent across the web.

Sign-up to Lucky Block takes under a minute, they are also supported with lightning-fast payouts, no transaction fees, have unlimited deposits/withdrawals, and a first-rate customer service section that will assist you any questions you have.

Crypto sports betting grew in 2022 and it’s fully expected to rise again throughout 2023 with Lucky Block seemingly aware of this with their site offering deposits and betting using Bitcoin and Ethereum as crypto payment options so funding your new account this way is very straight forward.

Lucky Block Don’t Require Any Personal Details To Be Sent When Joining



Being an offshore betting site, Lucky Block have a lot of additional pluses that will have you smiling. As said earlier, Lucky Block don’t need any KYC checks to be performed when joining, so personal information like passport/driving licence and bank details don’t need to be submitted.

And even if a VPN is needed to access the Lucky Block site, the good news here is this only takes a few clicks to activate (once set up), so you can get on the Lucky Block site anywhere in the world.

Google/Apple Pay & Credit/Debit Cards Supported with Lucky Block



Lucky Block are front runners when it comes to leading crypto sportsbooks in Thailand, but the ‘great news’ is that if don’t want to use crypto to deposit and bet just yet, you don’t have to. Lucky Block also support the more traditional payment methods like Google and Apple Pay, as well as the normal credit/debit cards.

Crypto Sportsbook at Lucky Block



There is also a first-rate casino section at Lucky Block and this will, of course, allow you to bet with crypto too. However, what sets Lucky Block apart from other crypto-based platforms is they also have a Sportsbook covering all the big events live and pre-match. Their sportsbook has been well thought out being easy-to-navigate around and locate your favorite sports and events, including all of the FA Cup matches this weekend that are being played in England.

What about the Lucky Block welcome offer? This is slightly different to others out there and sees new customers having the security of getting any losses over the first 7 days of betting (up to 15%) returned.

Lucky Block Offer Key Terms

15% cashback on any net losses over first 7 days betting

The day you sign-up is deemed ‘day one’ re the 15% cashback offer

Just contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback If you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Lucky Block Positives:

✅Instant payouts

✅6000+ games selection

✅Unique Welcome offer (15% cashback on any first 7-day losses)

✅No transaction fees

✅Bitcoin gambling supported

✅No need to send personal details

✅No Limits for Deposit/Withdrawal

✅Quick registration with no KYC checks

✅Min deposit of $1 or currency equivalent

✅Leading customer support with live chat supported

✅Crypto Sportsbook

2. BK8 — 100% Matched Bet (up to $100) For FA Cup Betting



Join BK8 ahead this weekend’s FA Cup games in England and you can claim a 100% matched welcome bonus up to a max of $100.

Plus, once you’ve opened your new BK8 account this will also unlock their Sportsbook that has all your favorite sports events covered, including all the 32 FA Cup games this weekend that see Manchester City take on Chelsea this Sunday.

Man City only played Chelsea on Thursday night in the Premier League, but the two English heavyweight sides lock horns again – this time in the FA Cup. City won that recent game 1-0 and Chelsea have now not scored in their last four vs the Premier League champions.

FA Cup Soccer $100 Free Bet with BK8

BK8 gives you everything you need being one the best sites for sports betting in Thailand. New players will have the best events and sports covered, competitive odds at their disposal, plus the BK8 team will also assist you with live streaming, match stats, a first-rate mobile app, top customer support, crypto deposit options, and a much more.

Bet On the FA Cup with Top Thailand Sportsbook

And with BK8 in your betting portfolio, then betting on FA Cup in Thailand is easy, while you can also get involved in any of this weekend’s FA Cup matches with up to $100 in free bets.

BK8 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $50

Bet On FA Cup in Thailand

USD deposits only

12x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $100 (100% matched)

Thailand Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

BK8 Positives:

✅Big range of sports and betting markets

✅Competitive betting odds

✅Match stats & live streaming

✅Mobile app supported

✅Different language site options

✅Lucrative 100% match welcome offer



FA Cup Third Round Preview

There are 32 FA Cup soccer matches in England this weekend, with the games spread over Friday 6th January to Monday 9th January. The FA Cup is at the Third Round stage and this is the point in the competition that all 20 Premier League sides enter the event.

Over the years, there’s been some big FA Cup Third Round shocks at this stage, so despite sides playing each other from different leagues and levels the form book can often by ripped up when it comes to the FA Cup.

From the 64 sides left in the FA Cup, there are five all Premier League matches during the Third Round that see Manchester United vs Everton, Crystal Palace vs Southampton, Liverpool vs Wolves, Brentford vs West Ham and the match of the round as Manchester City play Chelsea.

Manchester City are the FA Cup favorites with leading Thailand sportsbook Lucky Block @ 4.30 – you can see the latest FA Cup out right betting below, while we also take a more in-depth look at the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on Sunday (8th Jan).

FA Cup Number Of Wins (by Team)

Arsenal are the most successful FA Cup winning side in the history of the competition. The Gunners have won the FA Cup 14 times, with the last of those successes coming in 2020 after they beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

Arsenal – 14

Manchester United – 12

Chelsea – 8

Liverpool – 8

Tottenham – 8

Aston Villa – 7

Newcastle – 6

Manchester City – 6

Blackburn Rovers – 6

Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup Preview and Betting Guide



Man City vs Chelsea (FA Cup), Sunday 8th Jan Odds Bookmaker Manchester City

1.41 Draw

4.90 Chelsea

7.20

Note: Odds are subject to change

Manchester City and Chelsea are probably sick of the sight of each other already in 2023 as they only played on Thursday and meet again this Sunday in the FA Cup.

City won that game in the week 1-0 and you can back a repeat of that score @ 5.60 with Lucky Block, while that win now means Man City have won their last four against Chelsea and the Blues also haven’t scored during those games either. You can back a City clean sheet @ 2.10 with Lucky Block.

The sides have played 7 times in the FA Cup, with City having the edge with 4 wins to Chelsea’s three – they last faced off in the semi-final in 2021 with Chelsea winning that 1-0, but going onto lost to Leicester in the final.

Recent head-to-heads between the sides have also seen low-scoring games with all of the last five meetings going Under 2.5 Goals and also seeing both teams NOT score. You can back 2 or less goals scored @ 2.17 or both teams not to score @ 1.83.

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 2.17 with Lucky Block

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head Stats

Met 7 times in the FA Cup before, Man City 4, Draws 0, Chelsea 3

Last met in the FA Cup (17 th April 21), Chelsea 1-0 Man City

April 21), Chelsea 1-0 Man City Played in the EFL Cup this season, Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Played in the Premier League this season (Thurs 5 th Jan), Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Jan), Chelsea 0-1 Man City Chelsea have NOT scored in their last 4 vs Man City (all comps)

De Bruyne (Man City) has scored in 4 of the last 7 league head-to-heads

Mahrez (Man City) has scored in the last 2 head-to-heads

The last 5 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 5 head-to-heads (all comps)

Man City have scored in 16 of their last 17 league games vs Chelsea

Just 1 draw in the last 21 head-to-heads (all comps)

