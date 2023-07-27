How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Maine

The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in Maine then we have found the best sportsbook offers for you.

Latest Maine Sports Betting Update

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Gambling Options in Maine with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The undisputed Welterweight title is on the table this weekend as the highly anticipated clash of the titans, Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford, finally takes place.

Las Vegas is the host venue for the spectacle which sees Spence put his IBF, WBA and WBC belts at stake against WBO champion Terence Crawford at the T Mobile Arena.

Regarded by many as the most prestigious boxing event since Mayweather vs Pacquiao in 2015, the super-fight will be the first time in the four-belt era that an undisputed champion will be crowned in the 147-pound division.

Both men are undefeated so far. Spence has 28 wins to his name and 20 KO, while Crawford has 39 wins with 30 KO, but their fighting style is very different so speculation is rife about how this one will go.

To get involved in all the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford betting action, you can choose from the many varied markets.

The simplest bet you can place is for the outright winner of the fight. Just select which boxer you think will take the glory and place your bet on the moneyline.

With such a tight bout, it will be difficult to make a lot of money on this bet as odds are low, so it might be worth looking at other options.

You may want to bet on which round the fight will end in, whether it will go all the way, or how the fight will be decided instead e.g. knockout, technical knockout, points or disqualification.

A combination of bets is where the best odds are found, this is where you combine who you think will win with how they win, when they win, or both.

Some examples could be Spence to win in round five, Crawford to win by points or Spence to win in round six by KO. The more specific you make the bet, the harder it is to win, but the better the payout will be when you do.

Whatever Spence vs Crawford betting market you choose to go with, the more specific you make the bet, the harder it is to win, but the better the payout will be when you do.

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Odds

Crawford is the current favorite, but not by much, and truthfully, there is very little between these two great boxers.

Both boxers are undefeated and are coming off impressive wins respectively. Both also have a high ratio of knockouts: 71% for Spence and 76% for Crawford.

The fight will come down to the different styles and strengths of each man.

Spence is three years younger and is slightly taller at 5-foot-10. He has every tool a boxer needs and is hard-hitting with a heavy jab, his style is to put constant forward pressure on his opponent.

Crawford, meanwhile, is probably considered a more all-round boxer and uses length, speed and dazzling movement to confound his opponents. Despite being smaller in height, his 74-inch reach is superior in length by two inches which may come in useful.

These are the current moneyline odds for the fight at BetOnline.

Spence Jr, Errol +140

Crawford, Terence -160

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.