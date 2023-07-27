Boxing News

How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Kentucky

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr

The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in Kentucky then we have found the best sportsbook offers for you.

Fancy hundreds of dollars in completely free bets? Of course you do. These Kentucky sports betting sites have knockout offers with up to $1000 in free bets, plus the biggest markets and best odds around for Spence vs Crawford betting.

Top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Astonishing $1000 in free bets up for grabs
  2. BetNow – Fab welcome offer for bettors of all budgets
  3. MyBookie – Popular with boxing fans and bettors in Kentucky
  4. Everygame – Trusted sportsbook with quality sports markets and odds
  5. Bovada – Great all-rounder for Kentucky sports betting

How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Kentucky

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Kentucky Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in Kentucky, but that shouldn’t stop you getting in on the action for UFC 291. Bettors don’t have to restrict themselves to the traditional bookies either. Our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites offer so much more.

These sites specialize in ice hockey betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

An overly scrutinous registration process can really take much of the joy out of it for many, but you don’t have to worry about that with our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites. Anyone over the age of 18 can sign up and there are no KYC checks either.

Once you are registered you will receive your welcome bonus of free bets and keep a close eye on your inbox as the regular promotions should start flowing very quickly as well.

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Gambling Options in Kentucky with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Blockbuster box-office boxing returns this weekend in Las Vegas with the highly anticipated Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford title fight.

The T-Mobile Arena will play host to this much talked-about event, which many insiders consider to be the most prestigious boxing even since Mayweather vs Pacquiao in 2015.

The Welterweight title is up for grabs, and it will be the first time in the four-belt era that an undisputed champion will be crowned in this division.

Current WBO champion Crawford will take on Spence who is putting his IBF, WBA and WBC belts on the line, and with both men in prime condition and undefeated, the tipsters are undecided who will come out on top.

Our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites have all the markets you could want to bet on for the Spence vs Crawford big fight, so don’t miss out on this epic night of action.

For those who prefer to keep the bets simple – the moneyline is the easiest bet which is basically the outright winner market. Just choose who you think might win the fight and place a bet on them.

If you’d like to try different bets but still keep it simple you can place some single wagers on what round the fight will end in, e.g. round five, or how the fight will end, e.g. by knockout or points. Take a look at the odds for each and see what you fancy.

If you’re feeling a little braver there are a range of combined bets you can place on either two or three outcomes of the fight.

You may want to bet on the winner and the method of victory, such as Crawford to win by KO. Or you can choose to wager on the winner and the round, for example, Spence to win in seven.

If you’re feeling really lucky, then you can wager a combined bet on all three outcomes, e.g. Crawford to win by KO in round four.

Many bookies also offer the under/over market, which is when they decide on a round and you bet on whether the fight will end before or after the end that round.

To make the most of your Spence vs Crawford betting, our selected Kentucky sports betting sites not only give you all the biggest markets and best odds but the most generous bonuses too, so don’t miss out on these incredible free bet offers.

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Odds

Crawford is the current favorite, but not by much, and truthfully, there is very little between these two great boxers.

Both boxers are undefeated and are coming off impressive wins respectively. Both also have a high ratio of knockouts: 71% for Spence and 76% for Crawford.

The fight will come down to the different styles and strengths of each man.

Spence is three years younger and is slightly taller at 5-foot-10. He has every tool a boxer needs and is hard-hitting with a heavy jab, his style is to put constant forward pressure on his opponent.

Crawford, meanwhile, is probably considered a more all-round boxer and uses length, speed and dazzling movement to confound his opponents. Despite being smaller in height, his 74-inch reach is superior in length by two inches which may come in useful.

These are the current moneyline odds for the fight at BetOnline.

Spence Jr, Errol +140
Crawford, Terence -160

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News

LATEST How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Montana

Author image Lee Astley  •  49s
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Nebraska
Author image Lee Astley  •  1 min

The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in Nebraska then we have found the best…

Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In New Mexico
Author image Lee Astley  •  2min

The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in New Mexico then we have found the…

Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In North Carolina
Author image Lee Astley  •  2min
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In North Dakota
Author image Lee Astley  •  3min
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Oklahoma
Author image Lee Astley  •  3min
Terrence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr
Boxing News
How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In South Carolina
Author image andymorgan  •  4min
Arrow to top