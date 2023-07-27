The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in Indiana then we have found the best sportsbook offers for you.

Fancy hundreds of dollars in completely free bets? Of course you do. These Indiana sports betting sites have knockout offers with up to $1000 in free bets, plus the biggest markets and best odds around for Spence vs Crawford betting.

Top 5 Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford

BetOnline – Astonishing $1000 in free bets up for grabs BetNow – Fab welcome offer for bettors of all budgets MyBookie – Popular with boxing fans and bettors in Indiana Everygame – Trusted sportsbook with quality sports markets and odds Bovada – Great all-rounder for Indiana sports betting

How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Indiana

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford wagers

Latest Indiana Sports Betting Update

Bettors in Indiana can already take advantage of fully legalized sports betting, so they are not short on options.

However, while traditional bookmakers can offer plenty of familiarity, they are seriously lagging behind in the kind of value they can offer customers.

Our recommended Indiana sports betting sites are miles ahead in terms of welcome bonuses and customer service, so you will be seriously missing out if you stick with the more traditional bookies.

These sites can offer very quick and easy sign-ups with no KYC checks for a start, and they are open to anyone age 18 years and over.

There are also unrivalled welcome bonuses to be claimed as well, because everyone knows that the only way to make gambling on sports even more fun is to do it with free bets.

You will have plenty of opportunity to do just that when you bet on the Spence vs Crawford fight in Indiana using our recommended sites.

You can also expect industry-leading market-coverage and highly competitive odds, with all these sites true specialists in sports.

Ultimately, if you are looking to bet on the Spence v Crawford fight in Indiana, the sites we have sourced will give you greater value and a better experience than you’ll find anywhere else.

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Gambling Options in Indiana with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Blockbuster box-office boxing returns this weekend in Las Vegas with the highly anticipated Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford title fight.

The T-Mobile Arena will play host to this much talked-about event, which many insiders consider to be the most prestigious boxing even since Mayweather vs Pacquiao in 2015.

The Welterweight title is up for grabs, and it will be the first time in the four-belt era that an undisputed champion will be crowned in this division.

Current WBO champion Crawford will take on Spence who is putting his IBF, WBA and WBC belts on the line, and with both men in prime condition and undefeated, the tipsters are undecided who will come out on top.

Our recommended Indiana sports betting sites have all the markets you could want to bet on for the Spence vs Crawford big fight, so don’t miss out on this epic night of action.

For those who prefer to keep the bets simple – the moneyline is the easiest bet which is basically the outright winner market. Just choose who you think might win the fight and place a bet on them.

If you’d like to try different bets but still keep it simple you can place some single wagers on what round the fight will end in, e.g. round five, or how the fight will end, e.g. by knockout or points. Take a look at the odds for each and see what you fancy.

If you’re feeling a little braver there are a range of combined bets you can place on either two or three outcomes of the fight.

You may want to bet on the winner and the method of victory, such as Crawford to win by KO. Or you can choose to wager on the winner and the round, for example, Spence to win in seven.

If you’re feeling really lucky, then you can wager a combined bet on all three outcomes, e.g. Crawford to win by KO in round four.

Many bookies also offer the under/over market, which is when they decide on a round and you bet on whether the fight will end before or after the end that round.

To make the most of your Spence vs Crawford betting, our selected Indiana sports betting sites not only give you all the biggest markets and best odds but the most generous bonuses too, so don’t miss out on these incredible free bet offers.

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Odds

Crawford is the current favorite, but not by much, and truthfully, there is very little between these two great boxers.

Both boxers are undefeated and are coming off impressive wins respectively. Both also have a high ratio of knockouts: 71% for Spence and 76% for Crawford.

The fight will come down to the different styles and strengths of each man.

Spence is three years younger and is slightly taller at 5-foot-10. He has every tool a boxer needs and is hard-hitting with a heavy jab, his style is to put constant forward pressure on his opponent.

Crawford, meanwhile, is probably considered a more all-round boxer and uses length, speed and dazzling movement to confound his opponents. Despite being smaller in height, his 74-inch reach is superior in length by two inches which may come in useful.

These are the current moneyline odds for the fight at BetOnline.

Spence Jr, Errol +140

Crawford, Terence -160

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.