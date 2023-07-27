How To Bet On Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford In Connecticut

The big fight is almost upon us and if you want to get in on the Spence v Crawford sports betting action in Connecticut then we have found the best sportsbook offers for you.

Fancy hundreds of dollars in completely free bets? Of course you do.

Bettors in Connecticut can already take advantage of fully legalized sports betting, so they are not short on options.

However, while traditional bookmakers can offer plenty of familiarity, they are seriously lagging behind in the kind of value they can offer customers.

Our recommended Connecticut sports betting sites are miles ahead in terms of welcome bonuses and customer service

These sites can offer very quick and easy sign-ups with no KYC checks for a start, and they are open to anyone age 18 years and over.

There are also unrivalled welcome bonuses to be claimed as well

You will have plenty of opportunity to do just that when you bet on the Spence vs Crawford fight in Connecticut

You can also expect industry-leading market-coverage and highly competitive odds, with all these sites true specialists in sports.

Ultimately, if you are looking to bet on the Spence v Crawford fight in Connecticut, the sites we have sourced will give you greater value and a better experience than you'll find anywhere else.

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Gambling Options in Connecticut with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The undisputed Welterweight title is on the table this weekend as the highly anticipated clash of the titans, Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford, finally takes place.

Las Vegas is the host venue for the spectacle which sees Spence put his IBF, WBA and WBC belts at stake against WBO champion Terence Crawford at the T Mobile Arena.

Regarded by many as the most prestigious boxing event since Mayweather vs Pacquiao in 2015, the super-fight will be the first time in the four-belt era that an undisputed champion will be crowned in the 147-pound division.

Both men are undefeated so far. Spence has 28 wins to his name and 20 KO, while Crawford has 39 wins with 30 KO, but their fighting style is very different so speculation is rife about how this one will go.

To get involved in all the Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford betting action, you can choose from the many varied markets

The simplest bet you can place is for the outright winner of the fight. Just select which boxer you think will take the glory and place your bet on the moneyline.

With such a tight bout, it will be difficult to make a lot of money on this bet as odds are low, so it might be worth looking at other options.

You may want to bet on which round the fight will end in, whether it will go all the way, or how the fight will be decided instead e.g. knockout, technical knockout, points or disqualification.

A combination of bets is where the best odds are found, this is where you combine who you think will win with how they win, when they win, or both.

Some examples could be Spence to win in round five, Crawford to win by points or Spence to win in round six by KO. The more specific you make the bet, the harder it is to win, but the better the payout will be when you do.

Whatever Spence vs Crawford betting market you choose to go with

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford Odds

Crawford is the current favorite, but not by much, and truthfully, there is very little between these two great boxers.

Both boxers are undefeated and are coming off impressive wins respectively. Both also have a high ratio of knockouts: 71% for Spence and 76% for Crawford.

The fight will come down to the different styles and strengths of each man.

Spence is three years younger and is slightly taller at 5-foot-10. He has every tool a boxer needs and is hard-hitting with a heavy jab, his style is to put constant forward pressure on his opponent.

Crawford, meanwhile, is probably considered a more all-round boxer and uses length, speed and dazzling movement to confound his opponents. Despite being smaller in height, his 74-inch reach is superior in length by two inches which may come in useful.

These are the current moneyline odds for the fight at BetOnline.

Spence Jr, Errol +140

Crawford, Terence -160

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.