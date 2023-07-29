You can bet on the undisputed Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford world welterweight contest fight in USA by opening accounts with the sports betting sites featured on this page. These US online sports betting sites will let you bet on this huge boxing clash between the two best 147-pound fighters in the world, as well as offering $1,000’s of free bets to claim.

Although sports betting is still being debated over in some states across America – this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area restricted from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford undisputed super-fight in USA or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this catchweight clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Spence vs Crawford bout in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US boxing betting sites.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

The much-anticipated Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford bout promises to be a night of drama in the ring. Taking place on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the bout will see two of boxing’s biggest hitters and best fighters face each other.

With so much action on the night, you can be sure there’s lots of sports betting action to get involved in too. If you want to keep it simple, moneyline betting is always a good option. This is betting on who you think will win each fight.

You can also make this a little more interesting by betting on the over/under market, which is where you’ll bet on whether a match will finish before or after the bookie’s predicted round. Just bear in mind with boxing this is slightly different as if you bet over 6.5 rounds it doesn’t have to go over 7 rounds, it just must go over the halfway point of the sixth round.

Prop bets are where the best odds come into play, but to get the better odds you have to be more specific with your predictions. Examples of these include choosing the exact round the fight will end in, whether it will go the distance or even the method of victory.

You can also combine these bets to get even better odds such as Crawford to win in round 9 by KO/TKO. Obviously, these are harder to predict but you are rewarded with excellent odds if you win.

Now, these two undefeated boxing superstars will collide in a 147-pound undisputed fight for all the marbles in the welterweight division.

Whichever bets you choose to place on the Spence vs Crawford undisputed fight, make sure you give yourself the best chance of winning by making your deposits go further at our chosen US sportsbooks.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Outright Betting Odds



A quite remarkable main event this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena as the two best welterweight fighters on the planet battle it out for undisputed status. Spence vs Crawford is a fight boxing fans have been craving for several years, and now it’s finally here.

Use the best sportsbooks in the US to place your bets on the Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford fight on Saturday, July 29.

These are the current match odds at BetOnline for the Spence vs Crawford undisputed welterweight fight:

Errol Spence Jr to Win: +130

Errol Spence Jr to Win by KO/TKO: +550

Errol Spence Jr to Win by Decision: +240

Terence Crawford to Win: -160

Terence Crawford to Win by KO/TKO: +260

Terence Crawford to Win by Decision: +188

Draw: +1200

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change

