Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 goes down in the main event at UFC 291 this weekend at the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated rematch for the coveted BMF Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Justin Gaethje, with the Louisiana man a slight favorite in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Dustin Poirier To Beat Justin Gaethje

Betting on ‘The Diamond’ to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s BMF Title fight between two of the most entertaining and crowd friendly fighters on the UFC roster is just days away, and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Poirier vs Gaethje 2 markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 291:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Dustin Poirier Beat Justin Gaethje?

Given the fact he won the first meeting between the pair over five years ago, the best US sportsbooks have Dustin Poirier as the slight favorite in the main event at UFC 291 this weekend.

‘The Diamond’ is of course up against it as he faces former foe and fellow elite lightweight, Justin Gaethje. This fight is one of the biggest of the year with the coveted BMF Title on the line.

The current odds with BetOnline have Dustin Poirier down as the favorite at odds of -125, while Justin Gaethje is the slight underdog at +110 odds with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)

Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 29, 2023

July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC BMF Title

UFC BMF Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -125 | Gaethje +110

