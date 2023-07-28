Betting

How To Bet On Dustin Poirier To Beat Justin Gaethje At UFC 291 For BMF Title

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 1 1
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 1 1

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 goes down in the main event at UFC 291 this weekend at the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated rematch for the coveted BMF Title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Justin Gaethje, with the Louisiana man a slight favorite in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Dustin Poirier To Beat Justin Gaethje

Betting on ‘The Diamond’ to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in UFC 291 Free Bets and search the vast Poirier vs Gaethje 2 markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 291 Free Bet

RELATED: Dustin Poirier Vs Justin Gaethje Betting Picks: UFC 291 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s BMF Title fight between two of the most entertaining and crowd friendly fighters on the UFC roster is just days away, and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Poirier vs Gaethje 2 markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 291:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Dustin Poirier Net Worth & Career Earnings | Justin Gaethje Net Worth & Career Earnings

Will Dustin Poirier Beat Justin Gaethje?

Given the fact he won the first meeting between the pair over five years ago, the best US sportsbooks have Dustin Poirier as the slight favorite in the main event at UFC 291 this weekend.

‘The Diamond’ is of course up against it as he faces former foe and fellow elite lightweight, Justin Gaethje. This fight is one of the biggest of the year with the coveted BMF Title on the line.

The current odds with BetOnline have Dustin Poirier down as the favorite at odds of -125, while Justin Gaethje is the slight underdog at +110 odds with the best offshore betting sites to win.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier MMA Record | Justin Gaethje MMA Record

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – UFC 291 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
  • 📊 Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7, 14 KO’s) | Justin Gaethje (24-4, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 29, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC BMF Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Poirier -125 | Gaethje +110

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Justin Gaethje UFC
Betting

LATEST MyBookie UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 27 2023
Dustin Poirier UFC 1
Betting
Bovada UFC 291 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 291 Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 27 2023

With the Bovada UFC 291 betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge rematch fight between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier can redeem up to $750 worth of…

Dustin Poirier UFC 1 1
Betting
BetNow UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 291 Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 27 2023

The BetNow UFC 291 betting offer will give you $300 in Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 UFC free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on…

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses 1
Betting
BetUS UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Poirier vs Gaethje UFC 291 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 27 2023
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 2 1
Betting
Everygame UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 291 Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6h
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje UFC 291 purses 1
Betting
BetOnline UFC 291 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In UFC 291 Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 27 2023
Justin Gaethje UFC 1
Betting
How To Bet On Justin Gaethje To Beat Dustin Poirier At UFC 291 With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 27 2023
Arrow to top