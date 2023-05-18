Boxing

How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In USA | US Sports Betting Offers

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks
You can bet on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight in USA by opening accounts with the sports betting sites featured on this page. These US online sports betting sites will let you bet on this huge boxing clash between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko as well as offering $1,000’s of free bets to claim.

Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In USA with the Best US Sports Betting Sites

US Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is still being debated over in some states across America – this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area restricted from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko super-fight in USA or in ANY US state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this catchweight clash between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko bout in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US boxing betting sites.

What Time/Date Is The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • 📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In ANY US State

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Haney vs Lomachenko boxing bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Get A Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Free Bet in US

If you want to get in on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended boxing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for boxing betting

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Outright Betting

Use the best sportsbooks in the US to place your bets on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight on Saturday, May 20.

  • Devin Haney to Win: -280
  • Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win: +220
  • Draw: +1400

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct May 18, 2023)

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

