Editorial

How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting Offers

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Sports Editor
7 min read
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks

Las Vegas’ iconic MGM Grand hosts this weekend’s boxing main event as all four of the lightweight world titles are on the line, so read below to see how you can bet on Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko in Nevada and claim a host of customer welcome offers.

Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In Nevada with the Best US Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
  • BetOnline – Nevada sports betting site for boxing & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and boxing odds for Haney vs Lomachenko fight
  • BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Haney vs Lomachenko
  • MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and boxing odds ahead of the Haney vs Lomachenko bout
  • Everygame – Popular Nevada betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Nevada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is alive and well in Nevada, there are a host of benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. Once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages including more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this lightweight clash between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko bout in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, while the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US boxing betting sites.

What Time/Date Is The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • 📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In Nevada

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Haney vs Lomachenko boxing bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Get A Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Free Bet in Nevada

If you want to get in on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended boxing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for boxing betting

1. BetOnline Haney vs Lomachenko Nevada Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of boxing markets that include Saturday’s Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko mega-fight – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could in turn use to bet on the Haney vs Lomachenko super-fight from Nevada.

Claim the BetOnline Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

2. BetUS Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Nevada Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for the catchweight clash fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Haney vs Lomachenko boxing bets for the big Saturday fight, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

Claim the BetUS Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

3. BetNow Haney vs Lomachenko Nevada Sportsbook Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including boxing so betting on Saturday’s super-fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko is really simple.

For boxing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

Claim the BetNow Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

4. MyBookie Haney vs Lomachenko Nevada Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko boxing betting offer off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the boxing.

Claim the MyBookie Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

5. Everygame Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Nevada Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a huge favorite with sports bettors and boxing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, leading customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Outright Betting

Use the best sportsbooks in Nevada to place your bets on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight on Saturday, May 20.

  • Devin Haney to Win: -280
  • Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win: +220
  • Draw: +1400

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct May 19, 2023)

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
KSI Boxing 2 1
Editorial

LATEST How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  May 13 2023
Kai Cenat
Editorial
Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023

One of Twitch’s most popular live streamers Kai Cenat has been banned from the Amazon-owned video-streaming platform, with the streamer claiming he doesn’t know why he was banned. Kai Cenat is comfortably…

Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023

Ever wondered which Premier League team has cycled through the most managers? We’ve been hard at work trying to determine who out of the current Premier League cohort has gotten through the…

xQc
Editorial
Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 11 2023
4aa22f7f vince mcmahon and dana white
Editorial
Endeavor Leap To No1 Most Valuable Sports Group Ahead Of Liberty Media After WWE Purchase
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 5 2023
basketball
Editorial
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Kansas – KS Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 4 2023
Marcus Sasser
Editorial
Will Houston Survive Without Sasser?
Author image Charles Parada  •  Mar 17 2023
Arrow to top