How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In California

Charlie Rhodes
All eyes in the boxing world will be diverted to Las Vegas on Saturday night ahead of the undisputed lightweight world title fight, so join us as run you through how to bet on Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko in California.

Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In California with the Best US Sports Betting Sites

  BetOnline – California sports betting site for boxing & $1,000 free bet
  BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and boxing odds for Haney vs Lomachenko fight
  BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Haney vs Lomachenko
  MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and boxing odds ahead of the Haney vs Lomachenko bout
  Everygame – Popular California betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

California Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is yet to be passed into law by California state legislators, you will still be able to wager this weekend using our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks.

There are also a host of benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. Once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages including more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this lightweight clash between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko bout in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, while the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US boxing betting sites.

What Time/Date Is The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • 📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In California

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Haney vs Lomachenko boxing bets
How To Get A Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Free Bet in California

If you want to get in on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you in California. Our recommended boxing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  3. Join the sports betting site with your key details
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for boxing betting

1. BetOnline Haney vs Lomachenko California Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of boxing markets that include Saturday’s Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko mega-fight – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could in turn use to bet on the Haney vs Lomachenko super-fight from California.

Claim the BetOnline Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

2. BetUS Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko California Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for the catchweight clash fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Haney vs Lomachenko boxing bets for the big Saturday fight, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

Claim the BetUS Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

3. BetNow Haney vs Lomachenko California Sportsbook Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including boxing so betting on Saturday’s super-fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko is really simple.

For boxing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

Claim the BetNow Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

4. MyBookie Haney vs Lomachenko California Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko boxing betting offer off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the boxing.

Claim the MyBookie Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

5. Everygame Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a huge favorite with sports bettors and boxing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, leading customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Claim the Everygame Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko betting offer

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Outright Betting

Use the best sportsbooks in California to place your bets on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight on Saturday, May 20.

  • Devin Haney to Win: -280
  • Vasiliy Lomachenko to Win: +220
  • Draw: +1400

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct May 19, 2023)

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
