Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko goes down on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s catchweight boxing showdown, we will run you through how to bet on Devin Haney to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko, with ‘The Dream’ favored by the price-setters.

How To Bet On Devin Haney To Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko

Betting on ‘The Dream’ to defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Haney vs Lomachenko markets

What Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko is right around the corner and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Haney vs Lomachenko markets at BetOnline for their fight from the Las Vegas this weekend:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Devin Haney Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko?

Given the fact he is the current undisputed lightweight champion, the best offshore sportsbooks have Devin Haney as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

‘The Dream’ is of course up against it as he faces the toughest test of his career to date in the form of Vasiliy Lomachenko. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for this compelling catchweight clash.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 24-year-old down as the favorite at odds of -250, whilst ‘The Matrix’ is the betting underdog at +210 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Fingers crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

What Time/Date Is The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

Other Content You May Like