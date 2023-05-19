Boxing

How To Bet On Devin Haney To Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko With BetOnline

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko goes down on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s catchweight boxing showdown, we will run you through how to bet on Devin Haney to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko, with ‘The Dream’ favored by the price-setters.

How To Bet On Devin Haney To Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko

Betting on ‘The Dream’ to defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Haney vs Lomachenko markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Haney vs Lomachenko Free Bet

RELATED: Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko is right around the corner and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Haney vs Lomachenko markets at BetOnline for their fight from the Las Vegas this weekend:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

Will Devin Haney Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko?

Given the fact he is the current undisputed lightweight champion, the best offshore sportsbooks have Devin Haney as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

‘The Dream’ is of course up against it as he faces the toughest test of his career to date in the form of Vasiliy Lomachenko. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for this compelling catchweight clash.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 24-year-old down as the favorite at odds of -250, whilst ‘The Matrix’ is the betting underdog at +210 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Fingers crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

ALSO SEE: Devin Haney Boxing Record: Undisputed Lightweight Champion Can Make It 30 Fights Unbeaten

What Time/Date Is The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • 📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
belts on the line in the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
Boxing

LATEST Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight?

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  19h
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks
Boxing
How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In Canada | CA Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  19h

You can bet on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight in Canada by opening accounts with the sports betting sites featured on this page. These Canada online sports betting…

Vasiliy Lomachenko Boxing Record
Boxing
Vasiliy Lomachenko Boxing Record: Three-Time Lightweight World Champion Looking to Snatch Back His Titles
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  20h

Many are billing Saturday’s lightweight world title fight as a belated passing of the torch, but as one of the sport’s veteran fighter steps into the ring with the new…

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks
Boxing
How To Bet On Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko In USA | US Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  19h
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks
Boxing
Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  22h
Devin Haney Boxing Record
Boxing
Devin Haney Boxing Record: Undisputed Lightweight Champion Can Make it 30 Fights Unbeaten
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 18 2023
When is the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
Boxing
When is the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 18 2023
Arrow to top