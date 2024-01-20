If you’re looking to bet on the NFL Divisional round from Michigan this weekend then we have you covered, as you can get started with our selected offshore sportsbooks which allow ALL MI residents to bet on the Lions vs Buccaneers.

1. Pick A Michigan Sports Betting Site To Bet On Lions vs Buccaneers

To kick off your Lions vs Buccaneers betting experience in the Divisional round this weekend, you first need to choose a MI Sportsbook. Below are our top 3 favorite Michigan sports betting sites which allow any resident to wager on the game, as well giving you free bets to use when you sign up as a new customer.

Why You Should Sign Up To These Michigan Sportsbooks For NFL

2. Sign Up And Deposit Into Your Sports Betting Account

Next up you need to set up your account as you sign up to the selected sportsbook you have picked. To show you how to do this, we will use our top Michigan sports betting site BetOnline.

Create a BetOnline account Enter your details to create your account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

3. Place A Bet On Lions vs Buccaneers In Michigan

Once you have set up your account and have claimed your free bets, you can take a look at the Lions vs Buccaneers Divisional round markets and make your bets. See below for a rundown on the most popular types of bets placed on NFL games.

There is no shortage of betting options for the NFL Divisional round games – you can find a market below, plus you can see our full Lions vs Buccaneers picks & predictions here for example.

Lions vs Buccaneers Moneyline Betting

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions welcome Tampa Bay to Ford Field on Sunday afternoon, as the Divisional playoff round continues in the post-season.

Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Lions are heavy favourites to win at -275, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $36.66 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Buccaneers at +225 will profit $225.

Detroit Lions -275

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +225

Lions vs Buccaneers Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The current total with BetOnline sits at 50.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 50.5 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 50.5 points will profit $90.91.

Over 50.5 -110

Under 50.5 -110

Lions vs Buccaneers Handicap Betting

With the penultimate Divisional game looking like a one sided game on paper in the latest markets, the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored by giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Buccaneers with a +6.0 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

Detroit Lions (+6.0) -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.0) -110

Latest Michigan Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in the state of Michigan, as it is in the majority of states these days, but bettors can still wager on the NFL this weekend no matter their state restrictions using our offshore sportsbooks.

Ahead of Sunday’s Divisional round clash in Detroit, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as California.

All the operators listed above are offshore sportsbooks, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Michigan can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Detroit and Tampa Bay.

Detroit Lions Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks

David Montgomery to score a touchdown (-110)

Amon-Ra St. Brown over 92.5 receiving yards (-115)

Amon-Ra St. Brown to score a touchdown (+100)