How To Bet On Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in the USA – Best US Sports Betting Sites For Boxing

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
4 min read
Deontay Wilder Boxing

The ‘Day of Reckoning’s’ co-main event is about as good as it gets in the boxing world. See below as we guide you through how to bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in the USA ready for this weekend.

Deontay Wilder steps into the ring for only his second appearance since falling in the third and final chapter of the famed Fury trilogy, and he comes up against a fellow former heavyweight title holder in Joseph Parker.

Both fighters are vying to keep themselves afloat in title contention heading into 2024, and with a fascinating encounter almost guaranteed, this guide will show you the best ways to bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in the USA.

Using our pick of the best US sports betting sites for boxing, there are also a line-up of generous sportsbook bonuses to redeem in order to get your weekend viewing off the ground.

Best USA Sports Betting Sites For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

How To Bet On Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker In USA

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker has all the makings of being the defining clash of the night, and with the featured boxing sportsbooks in this article, anyone in the USA can wager on the fight.

Due to the offshore nature of these sites, even people in restricted states can make an account, with thousands already doing just that.

Using BetOnline – one of the leading sportsbooks for offshore betting – we show you how to go about your wagering for Wilder vs Parker below.

  1. Click the link below to head sign up to BetOnline
  2. Make an initial deposit (min. $55) to become eligible for their welcome bonus
  3. Get a Wilder vs Parker betting offer worth up to $1,000
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

What Boxing Markets Can You Bet On For Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker?

Starting with some of the more traditional, and typically more popular boxing betting options, we have listed some of the avenues you can explore for Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker – or any of the other seven Day of Reckoning fights for that matter.

Moneyline

Think you know who will win, regardless of how? Moneyline allows you to do just that.

Method of Victory

Method of victory bets are undoubtedly one of the most popular options. Whether this be by way of technical knockout/knockout or by decision, you can wager on who wins and how they go about it.

Round Betting

Round betting offers an excellent opportunity to unearth value. There is more margin for error, but if you were, for example, predicting Wilder to knockdown Parker between rounds seven and nine, you can bet on this eventuality.

Sportsbooks also have an individual market dubbed ‘will the fight go the distance,’ where you can bet on whether all 12 rounds will be completed.

Elsewhere, keep your eyes peeled for fight specials and exclusive markets, which are likely given the magnitude of this fight.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds

Using the most up-to-date odds on BetOnline, we have provided a quick look at some of popular markets.

  • Deontay Wilder -650 | Joseph Parker +425
  • Parker by Decision +700 | Parker by KO/TKO +1000
  • Wilder by Decision +600 | Wilder by KO/TKO -400
  • Draw or Technical Draw +2200

What USA States Can You Legally Bet On Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

As mentioned, anyone in the USA will be able to sign up and begin betting on the boxing this weekend.

Offshore betting allows customers from all over the US to register, even if online sports betting is still under discussion in their respective states.

Sportsbooks such as BetOnline have proven a popular alternative to traditional platforms, and they are a licensed site with over two decades worth of experience in sports betting.

Residents in ALL 50 states can legally bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker using any of the featured sportsbooks in this article.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

